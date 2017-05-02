Headlines: Raising Revenue, Another Bid for Governor & OKC Shoppes Sold

By Michael Cross 3 minutes ago

Headlines for Tuesday, May 2, 2017:

  • A measure to raise revenue through cigarette and gas taxes clears its first hurdle. (NewsOK)

  • Revenue raising bill faces uncertain future. (Journal Record)

  • Possible budget cuts could force the suspension of highway projects in the state. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa school officials unveil plans for future cuts. (Tulsa World)

  • A fund to help pay the defense for the state’s school superintendent raises more than $75,000. (NewsOK)

  • Fallin gets bill to strengthen rape by instrumentation law. (Tulsa World)

  • Former Attorney General Drew Edmondson makes an official bid for governor in 2018. (Tulsa World)

  • Candidates begin filing for special elections. (NewsOK)

  • Alliance shareholders could see distribution with recent earnings surge. (Journal Record)

  • Capitol construction forces out the longtime barber in the basement. (NewsOK)

  • The Outlet Shoppes at Oklahoma City mall has been sold. (Journal Record)

