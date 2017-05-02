Headlines: Raising Revenue, Another Bid for Governor & OKC Shoppes Sold

Headlines for Tuesday, May 2, 2017:
A measure to raise revenue through cigarette and gas taxes clears its first hurdle. (NewsOK)
Revenue raising bill faces uncertain future. (Journal Record)
Possible budget cuts could force the suspension of highway projects in the state. (NewsOK)
Tulsa school officials unveil plans for future cuts. (Tulsa World)
A fund to help pay the defense for the state’s school superintendent raises more than $75,000. (NewsOK)
Fallin gets bill to strengthen rape by instrumentation law. (Tulsa World)
Former Attorney General Drew Edmondson makes an official bid for governor in 2018. (Tulsa World)
Candidates begin filing for special elections. (NewsOK)
Alliance shareholders could see distribution with recent earnings surge. (Journal Record)
Capitol construction forces out the longtime barber in the basement. (NewsOK)
The Outlet Shoppes at Oklahoma City mall has been sold. (Journal Record)