Headlines: Pruitt's Documents, Lamb Resigns & OKC Train Stations

Headlines for Friday, February 17, 2017:

Judge orders AG Scott Pruitt’s office to turn over emails and other documents requested by a watchdog group. (StateImpact OK)

Oklahoma’s Lieutenant Governor splits with Governor Fallin. (NewsOK)

A long list of Republican lawmakers is lining up against Fallin’s tax proposals, (Tulsa World)

The State House passes a measure allowing the state to comply with the federal Real ID Act. (KOSU)

State lawmakers approve a measure to speed up the parole process for aging inmates. (Journal Record)

A bill to move veterans out of the center in Talihina passes a Senate committee. (Tulsa World)

Governor calls for special election to fill the seat of a lawmaker who resigned amid sexual harassment complaints. (Tulsa World)

OK businesses close to honor “A Day Without Immigrants”. (NewsOK)

Medical students affected by immigration ban. (Journal Record)

Authorities make a grim discovery in Okmulgee. (KJRH)

Williams Cos. looks to reap benefits in demand for increased drilling. (Journal Record)