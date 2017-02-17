Headlines: Pruitt's Documents, Lamb Resigns & OKC Train Stations

By Michael Cross 1 minute ago

Headlines for Friday, February 17, 2017:

  • Judge orders AG Scott Pruitt’s office to turn over emails and other documents requested by a watchdog group. (StateImpact OK)

  • Oklahoma’s Lieutenant Governor splits with Governor Fallin. (NewsOK)

  • A long list of Republican lawmakers is lining up against Fallin’s tax proposals, (Tulsa World)

  • The State House passes a measure allowing the state to comply with the federal Real ID Act. (KOSU)

  • State lawmakers approve a measure to speed up the parole process for aging inmates. (Journal Record)

  • A bill to move veterans out of the center in Talihina passes a Senate committee. (Tulsa World)

  • Governor calls for special election to fill the seat of a lawmaker who resigned amid sexual harassment complaints. (Tulsa World)

  • OK businesses close to honor “A Day Without Immigrants”. (NewsOK)

  • Medical students affected by immigration ban. (Journal Record)

  • Authorities make a grim discovery in Okmulgee. (KJRH)

  • Williams Cos. looks to reap benefits in demand for increased drilling. (Journal Record)

  • The future looks bright for an old train station in Oklahoma City, but another’s is unclear. (Journal Record)

Tags: 
Headlines