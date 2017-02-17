Headlines: Pruitt's Documents, Lamb Resigns & OKC Train Stations

Headlines for Friday, February 17, 2017:
Judge orders AG Scott Pruitt’s office to turn over emails and other documents requested by a watchdog group. (StateImpact OK)
Oklahoma’s Lieutenant Governor splits with Governor Fallin. (NewsOK)
A long list of Republican lawmakers is lining up against Fallin’s tax proposals, (Tulsa World)
The State House passes a measure allowing the state to comply with the federal Real ID Act. (KOSU)
State lawmakers approve a measure to speed up the parole process for aging inmates. (Journal Record)
A bill to move veterans out of the center in Talihina passes a Senate committee. (Tulsa World)
Governor calls for special election to fill the seat of a lawmaker who resigned amid sexual harassment complaints. (Tulsa World)
OK businesses close to honor “A Day Without Immigrants”. (NewsOK)
Medical students affected by immigration ban. (Journal Record)
Authorities make a grim discovery in Okmulgee. (KJRH)
Williams Cos. looks to reap benefits in demand for increased drilling. (Journal Record)
The future looks bright for an old train station in Oklahoma City, but another’s is unclear. (Journal Record)