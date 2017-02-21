Headlines: Pruitt Replacement, School Vouchers & OKC Memorial Flooding

Headlines for Tuesday, February 21, 2017:
-
Governor Fallin picks a replacement for Scott Pruitt. (NewsOK)
-
Legislation looks to possible legalization of medical marijuana. (Journal Record)
-
A senate education committee passed a controversial school choice measure on Monday. (NewsOK)
-
Lawmakers pass another teacher pay raise bill. (Tulsa World)
-
A Senate committee passes anti-LGBT legislation to remove local control on the issue. (Tulsa World)
-
Lawmaker proposes overtime bill similar to Obama's failed proposal. (Journal Record)
-
Oklahoma agencies are likely facing another revenue failure. (AP)
-
A study expands the types of chemicals to be studied in Lake Thunderbird. (Journal Record)
-
Oklahoma Congressman calls on Trump to shoot down the next North Korea missile. (Tulsa World)
-
Oklahoma cattlemen raise concerns over Trump’s foreign trade policy. (Journal Record)
-
OKC National Memorial is reopening its doors today after flooding Sunday night. (NewsOK)