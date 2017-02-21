Headlines: Pruitt Replacement, School Vouchers & OKC Memorial Flooding

By Michael Cross 11 minutes ago

Headlines for Tuesday, February 21, 2017:

  • Governor Fallin picks a replacement for Scott Pruitt. (NewsOK)

  • Legislation looks to possible legalization of medical marijuana. (Journal Record)

  • A senate education committee passed a controversial school choice measure on Monday. (NewsOK)

  • Lawmakers pass another teacher pay raise bill. (Tulsa World)

  • A Senate committee passes anti-LGBT legislation to remove local control on the issue. (Tulsa World)

  • Lawmaker proposes overtime bill similar to Obama's failed proposal. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma agencies are likely facing another revenue failure. (AP)

  • A study expands the types of chemicals to be studied in Lake Thunderbird. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma Congressman calls on Trump to shoot down the next North Korea missile. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma cattlemen raise concerns over Trump’s foreign trade policy. (Journal Record)

  • OKC National Memorial is reopening its doors today after flooding Sunday night. (NewsOK)

