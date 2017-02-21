Headlines: Pruitt Replacement, School Vouchers & OKC Memorial Flooding

Headlines for Tuesday, February 21, 2017:

Governor Fallin picks a replacement for Scott Pruitt. (NewsOK)

Legislation looks to possible legalization of medical marijuana. (Journal Record)

A senate education committee passed a controversial school choice measure on Monday. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers pass another teacher pay raise bill. (Tulsa World)

A Senate committee passes anti-LGBT legislation to remove local control on the issue. (Tulsa World)

Lawmaker proposes overtime bill similar to Obama's failed proposal. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma agencies are likely facing another revenue failure. (AP)

A study expands the types of chemicals to be studied in Lake Thunderbird. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma Congressman calls on Trump to shoot down the next North Korea missile. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma cattlemen raise concerns over Trump’s foreign trade policy. (Journal Record)