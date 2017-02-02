Headlines: Pruitt Reaction, Online Sales Tax & Thunder Home Loss

Headlines for Thursday, February 2, 2017:
-
Senate Democrats throw a road block in Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s road to confirmation. (Journal Record)
-
A House committee investigating two lawmakers for Harassment releases its findings today. (Tulsa World)
-
A bipartisan committee gets tasked with reviewing further legal settlements in the House. (NewsOK)
-
Oklahomans who shop online might soon be getting hit with sales tax. (Oklahoma Watch)
-
Lawmaker wants to lower tax rate on alcohol. (Journal Record)
-
Measure expands Good Samaritan Law to overdose cases. (NewsOK)
-
Legislation requires more scrutiny of mung bean producers. (Journal Record)
-
Corporations spent nearly $1M in final weeks to kill a teacher raise measure. (NewsOK)
-
Wal-Mart spent nearly $5M in support of alcohol state question. (NewsOK)
-
The Sheriff of Oklahoma County is retiring, just three months after winning reelection. (NewsOK)
-
A judge denies defense motions, sets a trial date for Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby. (Tulsa World)
-
Tulsa discusses options against EMSA. (Tulsa World)
-
OneOK plans to spend nearly $10M to buy back OneOK Partners. (Journal Record)
-
Tinker commander calls on Oklahoma to produce more engineers. (NewsOK)
-
Unemployment rate falls in OKC. (NewsOK)
-
Tulsa unemployment holds. (Tulsa World)
-
Oklahoman runs seven marathons in one week. (Tulsa World)
-
The Thunder extends its losing streak in a game at home. (NewsOK)