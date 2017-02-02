Headlines: Pruitt Reaction, Online Sales Tax & Thunder Home Loss

Headlines for Thursday, February 2, 2017:

Senate Democrats throw a road block in Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s road to confirmation. (Journal Record)

A House committee investigating two lawmakers for Harassment releases its findings today. (Tulsa World)

A bipartisan committee gets tasked with reviewing further legal settlements in the House. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans who shop online might soon be getting hit with sales tax. (Oklahoma Watch)

Lawmaker wants to lower tax rate on alcohol. (Journal Record)

Measure expands Good Samaritan Law to overdose cases. (NewsOK)

Legislation requires more scrutiny of mung bean producers. (Journal Record)

Corporations spent nearly $1M in final weeks to kill a teacher raise measure. (NewsOK)

Wal-Mart spent nearly $5M in support of alcohol state question. (NewsOK)

The Sheriff of Oklahoma County is retiring, just three months after winning reelection. (NewsOK)

A judge denies defense motions, sets a trial date for Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa discusses options against EMSA. (Tulsa World)

OneOK plans to spend nearly $10M to buy back OneOK Partners. (Journal Record)

Tinker commander calls on Oklahoma to produce more engineers. (NewsOK)

Unemployment rate falls in OKC. (NewsOK)

Tulsa unemployment holds. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoman runs seven marathons in one week. (Tulsa World)