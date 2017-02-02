Headlines: Pruitt Reaction, Online Sales Tax & Thunder Home Loss

By Michael Cross 7 hours ago

Headlines for Thursday, February 2, 2017:

  • Senate Democrats throw a road block in Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s road to confirmation. (Journal Record)

  • A House committee investigating two lawmakers for Harassment releases its findings today. (Tulsa World)

  • A bipartisan committee gets tasked with reviewing further legal settlements in the House. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahomans who shop online might soon be getting hit with sales tax. (Oklahoma Watch)

  • Lawmaker wants to lower tax rate on alcohol. (Journal Record)

  • Measure expands Good Samaritan Law to overdose cases. (NewsOK)

  • Legislation requires more scrutiny of mung bean producers. (Journal Record)

  • Corporations spent nearly $1M in final weeks to kill a teacher raise measure. (NewsOK)

  • Wal-Mart spent nearly $5M in support of alcohol state question. (NewsOK)

  • The Sheriff of Oklahoma County is retiring, just three months after winning reelection. (NewsOK)

  • A judge denies defense motions, sets a trial date for Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby. (Tulsa World)

  • Tulsa discusses options against EMSA. (Tulsa World)

  • OneOK plans to spend nearly $10M to buy back OneOK Partners. (Journal Record)

  • Tinker commander calls on Oklahoma to produce more engineers. (NewsOK)

  • Unemployment rate falls in OKC. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa unemployment holds. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoman runs seven marathons in one week. (Tulsa World)

  • The Thunder extends its losing streak in a game at home. (NewsOK)

Headlines