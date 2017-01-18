Headlines: Pruitt Confirmation Hearings, One Cent Lobbyists & OKC Energy Promotion

Headlines for Wednesday, January 18, 2017:
-
AG Pruitt begins confirmation hearings today to head the EPA. (Tulsa World)
-
Some OKC School Board members express concern about the district’s suspension rates. (NewsOK)
-
A state lawmaker accused of sexual harassment refuses to speak before a committee investigating him. (NewsOK)
-
A bill before lawmakers this year drops lobbyist gifts to lawmakers to one penny. (Journal Record)
-
The number of registered voters in Oklahoma increases, but still remains below 2009’s record high. (Tulsa World)
-
Alcohol blamed on OSU student’s death. (Tulsa World)
-
OKC turns out compliments for proposed developments south of the Oklahoma River. (Journal Record)
-
Another health information exchange closes its doors. (Journal Record)
-
Allied Arts gear up for 2017. (NewsOK)
-
Oklahoma City’s soccer team gets promoted to Division II. (Journal Record)