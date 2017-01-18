Headlines: Pruitt Confirmation Hearings, One Cent Lobbyists & OKC Energy Promotion

Headlines for Wednesday, January 18, 2017:

AG Pruitt begins confirmation hearings today to head the EPA. (Tulsa World)

Some OKC School Board members express concern about the district’s suspension rates. (NewsOK)

A state lawmaker accused of sexual harassment refuses to speak before a committee investigating him. (NewsOK)

A bill before lawmakers this year drops lobbyist gifts to lawmakers to one penny. (Journal Record)

The number of registered voters in Oklahoma increases, but still remains below 2009’s record high. (Tulsa World)

Alcohol blamed on OSU student’s death. (Tulsa World)

OKC turns out compliments for proposed developments south of the Oklahoma River. (Journal Record)

Another health information exchange closes its doors. (Journal Record)

Allied Arts gear up for 2017. (NewsOK)