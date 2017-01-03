Headlines: Property Taxes, Police Training & OU's Sweet Win

Headlines for Tuesday, January 3, 2017:

Nine Oklahoma county assessors fail a state audit in property values. (Tulsa World)

A new law allows you to donate your state income tax return back to Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Education officials look ahead to 2017. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma wants to increase its adult population with post high school education. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma is having issues to keep educated young adults in the state. (Journal Record)

Tulsa plans new officer training following 7 police shooting deaths in 2016. (Tulsa World)

Fewer police and tickets mean a drop in revenue. (Tulsa World)

A new Oklahoma City business venture hopes to change your next get together. (KOSU)

Stillwater sweet treats company comes to Oklahoma City. (Journal Record)

The Thunder loses the first of its three games on the road. (NewsOK)