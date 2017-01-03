Headlines: Property Taxes, Police Training & OU's Sweet Win

Headlines for Tuesday, January 3, 2017:

  • Nine Oklahoma county assessors fail a state audit in property values. (Tulsa World)

  • A new law allows you to donate your state income tax return back to Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

  • Education officials look ahead to 2017. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma wants to increase its adult population with post high school education. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma is having issues to keep educated young adults in the state. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa plans new officer training following 7 police shooting deaths in 2016. (Tulsa World)

  • Fewer police and tickets mean a drop in revenue. (Tulsa World)

  • A new Oklahoma City business venture hopes to change your next get together. (KOSU)

  • Stillwater sweet treats company comes to Oklahoma City. (Journal Record)

  • The Thunder loses the first of its three games on the road. (NewsOK)

  • The Sooners pull out a bowl win in the Big Easy. (Tulsa World)

