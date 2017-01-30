Headlines: OSU International Students, Vaccine Bills & Thunder Loses in Cleveland

Headlines for Monday, January 30, 2017:
-
International students at OSU face an uncertain future under President Trump’s new travel ban. (O’Colly)
-
Will Rogers World Airport gears up for protests today. (NewsOK)
-
Tulsa protestors oppose Trump’s pipeline executive orders. (Tulsa World)
-
President Trump’s media blackout order affects Oklahoma agriculture. (Journal Record)
-
An investigation into the Ambulance Service EMSA shows attempts to influence Oklahoma City politics. (NewsOK)
-
Family connections could be paying off for Oklahoma’s college students. (Journal Record)
-
Oklahoma needs more people to handle its dead. (NewsOK)
-
The issue of vaccines returns to the State capitol in the upcoming session. (Tulsa World)
-
A bill going before lawmakers next month adds fees to wastewater disposal. (Journal Record)
-
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers staying off the roads after mileage restrictions. (Tulsa World)
-
OKC Fire and Police enjoy strong support from citizens. (NewsOK)
-
Oklahoma’s eight member high court is waiting for Governor Fallin to pick a new member. (NewsOK)
-
Guthrie moves closer to purchasing the State Capital Publishing Company Building. (Journal Record)
-
New building codes help protect structures from earthquakes. (Tulsa World)
-
Despite another triple-double for Russell Westbrook, the Thunder loses in Cleveland. (NewsOK)