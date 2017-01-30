Headlines: OSU International Students, Vaccine Bills & Thunder Loses in Cleveland

Headlines for Monday, January 30, 2017:

International students at OSU face an uncertain future under President Trump’s new travel ban. (O’Colly)

Will Rogers World Airport gears up for protests today. (NewsOK)

Tulsa protestors oppose Trump’s pipeline executive orders. (Tulsa World)

President Trump’s media blackout order affects Oklahoma agriculture. (Journal Record)

An investigation into the Ambulance Service EMSA shows attempts to influence Oklahoma City politics. (NewsOK)

Family connections could be paying off for Oklahoma’s college students. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma needs more people to handle its dead. (NewsOK)

The issue of vaccines returns to the State capitol in the upcoming session. (Tulsa World)

A bill going before lawmakers next month adds fees to wastewater disposal. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers staying off the roads after mileage restrictions. (Tulsa World)

OKC Fire and Police enjoy strong support from citizens. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma’s eight member high court is waiting for Governor Fallin to pick a new member. (NewsOK)

Guthrie moves closer to purchasing the State Capital Publishing Company Building. (Journal Record)

New building codes help protect structures from earthquakes. (Tulsa World)