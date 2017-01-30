Headlines: OSU International Students, Vaccine Bills & Thunder Loses in Cleveland

By Michael Cross 1 minute ago

Headlines for Monday, January 30, 2017:

  • International students at OSU face an uncertain future under President Trump’s new travel ban. (O’Colly)

  • Will Rogers World Airport gears up for protests today. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa protestors oppose Trump’s pipeline executive orders. (Tulsa World)

  • President Trump’s media blackout order affects Oklahoma agriculture. (Journal Record)

  • An investigation into the Ambulance Service EMSA shows attempts to influence Oklahoma City politics. (NewsOK)

  • Family connections could be paying off for Oklahoma’s college students.  (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma needs more people to handle its dead. (NewsOK)

  • The issue of vaccines returns to the State capitol in the upcoming session. (Tulsa World)

  • A bill going before lawmakers next month adds fees to wastewater disposal. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers staying off the roads after mileage restrictions. (Tulsa World

  • OKC Fire and Police enjoy strong support from citizens. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma’s eight member high court is waiting for Governor Fallin to pick a new member. (NewsOK)

  • Guthrie moves closer to purchasing the State Capital Publishing Company Building. (Journal Record)

  • New building codes help protect structures from earthquakes. (Tulsa World)

  • Despite another triple-double for Russell Westbrook, the Thunder loses in Cleveland. (NewsOK)

