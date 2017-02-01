Headlines: Oklahoma Muslims, Tougher Drug Laws & Spurs Kick Thunder

By Michael Cross 14 minutes ago

Headlines for Wednesday, February 1, 2017:

  • Oklahoma Muslims receive support amid hate and division. (NewsOK)

  • Protestors descend on Sen. Lankford’s office in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

  • Tulsa religious leaders criticize President’s Travel Ban. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma City doesn’t fall under the category of a sanctuary city according to its police chief. (KOSU)

  • As Congress works to repeal Obamacare, the Insurance Commission is talking health insurance. (Journal Record)

  • New legislation this year could reverse state question passed by voters just three months ago. (NewsOK)

  • Lawmakers are considering resolutions for schools to get more money for projects. (Journal Record)

  • A coalition is pushing to get eye exams in grocery stores. (Journal Record)

  • Health officials call on lawmakers to fund a new lab. (NewsOK)

  • There’s a persistent shortage of nurses, from the hospital to the classroom.  (Journal Record)

  • The Spurs send the Thunder away with a loss. (NewsOK)

