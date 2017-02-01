Headlines: Oklahoma Muslims, Tougher Drug Laws & Spurs Kick Thunder

Headlines for Wednesday, February 1, 2017:

Oklahoma Muslims receive support amid hate and division. (NewsOK)

Protestors descend on Sen. Lankford’s office in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa religious leaders criticize President’s Travel Ban. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City doesn’t fall under the category of a sanctuary city according to its police chief. (KOSU)

As Congress works to repeal Obamacare, the Insurance Commission is talking health insurance. (Journal Record)

New legislation this year could reverse state question passed by voters just three months ago. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers are considering resolutions for schools to get more money for projects. (Journal Record)

A coalition is pushing to get eye exams in grocery stores. (Journal Record)

Health officials call on lawmakers to fund a new lab. (NewsOK)

There’s a persistent shortage of nurses, from the hospital to the classroom. (Journal Record)