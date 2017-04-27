Headlines: Oklahoma Executions, Revenue Plans & NMF @ 10

Headlines for Thursday, April 27, 2017:
The state of Oklahoma is moving forward with executions. (AP)
Oklahoma’s new Attorney General creates a commission to study opioid abuse in the state. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma’s prison population reaches a record high. (NewsOK)
Students at OCU work to reduce the caseload at the Oklahoma Innocence Project. (Journal Record)
Budget bills stall at the Capitol. (NewsOK)
House Democrats are opposing a plan to raise the gas tax by six cents. (Tulsa World)
Governor gets bill to provide easier funding for the Corporation Commission. (Journal Record)
Study looks at dealing with wastewater. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma City is preparing for cuts to community grant funds. (Journal Record)
Tulsa’s newly elected Mayor proposes a budget with new spending. (Tulsa World)
Feed the Children promotes within for new CEO. (NewsOK)
The Norman Music festival turns ten years old. (NewsOK)