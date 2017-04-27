Headlines: Oklahoma Executions, Revenue Plans & NMF @ 10

Headlines for Thursday, April 27, 2017:

  • The state of Oklahoma is moving forward with executions. (AP)

  • Oklahoma’s new Attorney General creates a commission to study opioid abuse in the state. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma’s prison population reaches a record high. (NewsOK)

  • Students at OCU work to reduce the caseload at the Oklahoma Innocence Project. (Journal Record)

  • Budget bills stall at the Capitol. (NewsOK)

  • House Democrats are opposing a plan to raise the gas tax by six cents. (Tulsa World)

  • Governor gets bill to provide easier funding for the Corporation Commission. (Journal Record)

  • Study looks at dealing with wastewater. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma City is preparing for cuts to community grant funds. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa’s newly elected Mayor proposes a budget with new spending. (Tulsa World)

  • Feed the Children promotes within for new CEO. (NewsOK)

  • The Norman Music festival turns ten years old. (NewsOK)

