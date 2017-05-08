Headlines: Oklahoma Budget, Shelby Trial & More Drilling

Headlines for Monday, May 8, 2017:

State revenue collections in April were higher than the same month last year. (NewsOK)

Governor Fallin is getting a bill freezing income tax deductions. (Journal Record)

With no budget, schools have no way forward in planning for next year. (Tulsa World)

Despite the looming budget crisis, the State House is taking time to debate an abortion resolution. (Tulsa World)

Jury selection begins this morning in the first-degree manslaughter trial of Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby. (KWGS)

School consolidation is a hard sell in rural Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Education officials take another look at testing. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City schools see a drop in suspension rates. (NewsOK)

Citizens in central Oklahoma are voting in a special election tomorrow. (NewsOK)

A primary is getting held to replace a representative in Tulsa County. (Tulsa World)

State Senator Nathan Dahm announces a run for Congress. (Tulsa World)

Corrections consolidations are impacting small Oklahoma towns. (Journal Record)

EPA investigates contamination in Osage County. (Tulsa World)