Headlines: Oklahoma Budget, Shelby Trial & More Drilling

By Michael Cross 1 hour ago

Headlines for Monday, May 8, 2017:

  • State revenue collections in April were higher than the same month last year. (NewsOK)

  • Governor Fallin is getting a bill freezing income tax deductions. (Journal Record)

  • With no budget, schools have no way forward in planning for next year. (Tulsa World)

  • Despite the looming budget crisis, the State House is taking time to debate an abortion resolution. (Tulsa World)

  • Jury selection begins this morning in the first-degree manslaughter trial of Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby. (KWGS)

  • School consolidation is a hard sell in rural Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

  • Education officials take another look at testing. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma City schools see a drop in suspension rates. (NewsOK)

  • Citizens in central Oklahoma are voting in a special election tomorrow. (NewsOK)

  • A primary is getting held to replace a representative in Tulsa County. (Tulsa World)

  • State Senator Nathan Dahm announces a run for Congress. (Tulsa World)

  • Corrections consolidations are impacting small Oklahoma towns. (Journal Record)

  • EPA investigates contamination in Osage County. (Tulsa World)

  • New pipelines coming with increased drilling. (Journal Record)

Tags: 
Headlines