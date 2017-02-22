Headlines: Oklahoma Budget Problems, OKC Trump Rally & Henryetta Dancing

By Michael Cross 58 minutes ago

Headlines for Wednesday, February 22, 2017:

  • The Board of Equalization declares a revenue failure resulting in mid-year cuts to state agencies. (KOSU)

  • Schools are going to be hit twice-- as a result of the state’s lower than projected revenue collections. (News on 6)

  • Experienced Tulsa teachers are getting a pay raise. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma biomedical steps up to help out in revenue failure. (Journal Record)

  • Energy officials point to shale drilling to help state’s revenue crisis. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma retirement systems see improvement. (Journal Record)

  • An increase in the cigarette tax awaits a vote in the House. (NewsOK)

  • Another anti-LGBT bill passes a Senate committee. (Tulsa World)

  • Scott Pruitt addresses employees of EPA for the first time. (StateImpact OK)

  • Trump supporters plan a rally at the State Capitol on March 4. (NewsOK)

  • State works to keep and retain medical researchers. (Journal Record)

  • Turnpike toll increase hits drivers next Wednesday. (NewsOK)

  • OKC considers ordinances to help breweries. (Journal Record)

  • The head of the OSBI withdraws his resignation. (NewsOK)

  • Dancing returns to Henryetta. (Tulsa World)

Tags: 
Headlines