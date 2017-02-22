Headlines: Oklahoma Budget Problems, OKC Trump Rally & Henryetta Dancing

Headlines for Wednesday, February 22, 2017:
The Board of Equalization declares a revenue failure resulting in mid-year cuts to state agencies. (KOSU)
Schools are going to be hit twice-- as a result of the state’s lower than projected revenue collections. (News on 6)
Experienced Tulsa teachers are getting a pay raise. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma biomedical steps up to help out in revenue failure. (Journal Record)
Energy officials point to shale drilling to help state’s revenue crisis. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma retirement systems see improvement. (Journal Record)
An increase in the cigarette tax awaits a vote in the House. (NewsOK)
Another anti-LGBT bill passes a Senate committee. (Tulsa World)
Scott Pruitt addresses employees of EPA for the first time. (StateImpact OK)
Trump supporters plan a rally at the State Capitol on March 4. (NewsOK)
State works to keep and retain medical researchers. (Journal Record)
Turnpike toll increase hits drivers next Wednesday. (NewsOK)
OKC considers ordinances to help breweries. (Journal Record)
The head of the OSBI withdraws his resignation. (NewsOK)
Dancing returns to Henryetta. (Tulsa World)