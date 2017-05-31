Headlines: OKC Tax Plan, Teacher Pay & Tulsa PGA Major

Headlines for Wednesday, May 31, 2017:
Oklahoma City wants to know how you want more than $1B dollars spent. (Journal Record)
The cost of buying a car is likely increasing under a bill passed in the waning days of the legislature. (Journal Record)
Senator James Lankford says he’s very encouraged by what he’s seeing in Iraq and Syria. (NewsOK)
Health clinic opens in school to increase care. (Journal Record)
How much a teacher makes depends on where the teacher works. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma resident sues a central Oklahoma car dealership for allegedly lying on finance paperwork. (The Frontier)
Feed the Children defends firing of J.C. Watts. (NewsOK)
Wal-Mart announces changes in Oklahoma stories. (Tulsa World)
Conference hopes to raise awareness on historic preservation. (Journal Record)
National Spelling Bee starts with youngest member ever who comes from Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)
Golf majors coming to Tulsa. (Tulsa World)