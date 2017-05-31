Headlines: OKC Tax Plan, Teacher Pay & Tulsa PGA Major

By Michael Cross 29 minutes ago

Headlines for Wednesday, May 31, 2017:

  • Oklahoma City wants to know how you want more than $1B dollars spent. (Journal Record)

  • The cost of buying a car is likely increasing under a bill passed in the waning days of the legislature. (Journal Record)

  • Senator James Lankford says he’s very encouraged by what he’s seeing in Iraq and Syria. (NewsOK)

  • Health clinic opens in school to increase care. (Journal Record)

  • How much a teacher makes depends on where the teacher works. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma resident sues a central Oklahoma car dealership for allegedly lying on finance paperwork. (The Frontier)

  • Feed the Children defends firing of J.C. Watts. (NewsOK)

  • Wal-Mart announces changes in Oklahoma stories. (Tulsa World)

  • Conference hopes to raise awareness on historic preservation. (Journal Record)

  • National Spelling Bee starts with youngest member ever who comes from Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

  • Golf majors coming to Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Headlines