Headlines: OKC Senator Resigns, Teacher Raises Killed & Weekend Stormy Weather

Headlines for Friday, April 28, 2017:
A state Senator resigns amid a criminal investigation. (NewsOK)
All of the bills promising a teacher pay raise are dead for this legislative session. (NewsOK)
The State Senate kills another measure to put a Ten Commandments monument at the Capitol. (NewsOK)
A bill to increase loans for energy efficient homes fails to get a hearing in the House. (Journal Record)
A bill to increase pay day loans heads to the governor’s desk. (Journal Record)
An Oklahoma lawmaker submits a plan to pay for a border wall with Mexico. (KOCO)
Lawmakers are calling on energy industry to reach consensus on revenue bills. (NewsOK)
Congressman Cole expects EPA rules from Trump, Pruitt to end up in court. (NewsOK)
Prosecutors plan death penalty against Logan County Deputy’s accused murderer. (NewsOK)
Tulsa driller sees stronger business over crude pricing rise. (Journal Record)
Wildfire families get trucks from Devon Energy. (NewsOK)
An organization is helping to rebuild lives in Oklahoma City – one neighborhood at a time. (Journal Record)
Weekend weather could bring severe storms. (NewsOK)