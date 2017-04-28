Headlines: OKC Senator Resigns, Teacher Raises Killed & Weekend Stormy Weather

By Michael Cross 1 hour ago

Headlines for Friday, April 28, 2017:

  • A state Senator resigns amid a criminal investigation. (NewsOK)

  • All of the bills promising a teacher pay raise are dead for this legislative session. (NewsOK)

  • The State Senate kills another measure to put a Ten Commandments monument at the Capitol. (NewsOK)

  • A bill to increase loans for energy efficient homes fails to get a hearing in the House. (Journal Record)

  • A bill to increase pay day loans heads to the governor’s desk. (Journal Record)

  • An Oklahoma lawmaker submits a plan to pay for a border wall with Mexico. (KOCO)

  • Lawmakers are calling on energy industry to reach consensus on revenue bills. (NewsOK)

  • Congressman Cole expects EPA rules from Trump, Pruitt to end up in court. (NewsOK)

  • Prosecutors plan death penalty against Logan County Deputy’s accused murderer. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa driller sees stronger business over crude pricing rise. (Journal Record)

  • Wildfire families get trucks from Devon Energy. (NewsOK)

  • An organization is helping to rebuild lives in Oklahoma City – one neighborhood at a time. (Journal Record)

  • Weekend weather could bring severe storms. (NewsOK)

Tags: 
Headlines