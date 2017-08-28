Headlines: ObamaCare Waiver, Overweight Trucks & Wynnewood Tigers

Headlines for Monday, August 28, 2017:

  • The Oklahoma government wants to get more residents on the ACA exchange. (Journal Record)

  • Pawhuska students return today after gas leak postponement. (Tulsa World)

  • Some good news on emergency certified teachers: diversity! (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa police are turning to non-uniformed employees to return to patrol beats. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma City is clearing the way for the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum. (NewsOK)

  • Overweight trucks are taking their toll on Oklahoma roads. (Journal Record)

  • Rural businesses are taking advantage of low-interest federal loans. (Journal Record)

  • Falls Creek celebrates centennial. (Tulsa World)

  • Ride sharing services are impacting Oklahoma taxi companies. (Journal Record)

  • The fate of 19 tigers in Wynnewood hangs in the balance over lawsuits. (NewsOK)

