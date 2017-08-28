Headlines: ObamaCare Waiver, Overweight Trucks & Wynnewood Tigers

Headlines for Monday, August 28, 2017:

The Oklahoma government wants to get more residents on the ACA exchange. (Journal Record)

Pawhuska students return today after gas leak postponement. (Tulsa World)

Some good news on emergency certified teachers: diversity! (NewsOK)

Tulsa police are turning to non-uniformed employees to return to patrol beats. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City is clearing the way for the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum. (NewsOK)

Overweight trucks are taking their toll on Oklahoma roads. (Journal Record)

Rural businesses are taking advantage of low-interest federal loans. (Journal Record)

Falls Creek celebrates centennial. (Tulsa World)

Ride sharing services are impacting Oklahoma taxi companies. (Journal Record)