Headlines: Nursing Homes Closing, OKC Teacher Raises & Thunder's Fourth Straight Loss

Headlines for Friday, November 10. 2017:
A cut to Medicaid rates could close a third of the state’s nursing homes. (Journal Record)
The ACLU of Oklahoma threatens a lawsuit over budget cuts. (Tulsa World)
Lawmakers explain no vote on budget fix. (Tulsa World)
The State House passes a tax break for truckers. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma City students walk out of classrooms to demonstrate for immigration reform. (NewsOK)
A petition to raise teacher pay in Oklahoma City gets turned in to officials. (NewsOK)
Appeals court rules in favor of schools on motor vehicle taxes. (Tulsa World)
St. Gregory students’ future uncertain as school gets ready to close. (NewsOK)
Forum addresses violent crime’s connection to domestic abuse. (Tulsa World)
An initiative to pay a little extra for marketing Oklahoma’s beef fails during a checkoff election. (Journal Record)
Williams Partners resumes pipeline construction after court win. (NewsOK)
SemGroup wants to purchase a major Houston oil terminal. (Journal Record)
Women-owned businesses are growing in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)
OKC Outlets expects changes as new owners move in. (Journal Record)
Oklahomans win big at the CMA Awards. (NewsOK)
The Thunder loses its fourth straight game in a row. (NewsOK)