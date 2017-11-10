Headlines: Nursing Homes Closing, OKC Teacher Raises & Thunder's Fourth Straight Loss

By Michael Cross 7 seconds ago

Headlines for Friday, November 10. 2017:

  • A cut to Medicaid rates could close a third of the state’s nursing homes. (Journal Record)

  • The ACLU of Oklahoma threatens a lawsuit over budget cuts. (Tulsa World)

  • Lawmakers explain no vote on budget fix. (Tulsa World)

  • The State House passes a tax break for truckers. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma City students walk out of classrooms to demonstrate for immigration reform. (NewsOK)

  • A petition to raise teacher pay in Oklahoma City gets turned in to officials. (NewsOK)

  • Appeals court rules in favor of schools on motor vehicle taxes. (Tulsa World)

  • St. Gregory students’ future uncertain as school gets ready to close. (NewsOK)

  • Forum addresses violent crime’s connection to domestic abuse. (Tulsa World)

  • An initiative to pay a little extra for marketing Oklahoma’s beef fails during a checkoff election. (Journal Record)

  • Williams Partners resumes pipeline construction after court win. (NewsOK)

  • SemGroup wants to purchase a major Houston oil terminal. (Journal Record)

  • Women-owned businesses are growing in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

  • OKC Outlets expects changes as new owners move in. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahomans win big at the CMA Awards. (NewsOK)

  • The Thunder loses its fourth straight game in a row. (NewsOK)

Tags: 
Headlines