Headlines: New Fracking Guidelines, House Sexual Harrassment & OKC Firefighter Training

By Michael Cross Dec 21, 2016

Headlines for Wednesday, December 21, 2016:

  • Oklahoma energy regulators give oil and gas companies new guidelines to reduce earthquakes triggered by fracking. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma’s state government faces a budget hole of about $869 million in the upcoming fiscal year. (NewsOK

  • The state income tax rate will remain at 5%. (Journal Record)

  • The State House pays a sexual harassment settlement involving one of its representatives. (NewsOK)

  • Despite state cuts and shortfalls, Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s office is growing. (AP)

  • Pruitt sidesteps Illinois River lawsuit with Arkansas. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma’s infectious disease preparedness raking improves. (Tulsa World)

  • Changes are coming to Enid’s Oakwood Mall. (Journal Record)

  • Retailers see reduced spending from Hispanic population in light of a Trump Administration. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma City firefighters are training alongside their peers from Saudi Arabia. (Journal Record)

Tags: 
Headlines