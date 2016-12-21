Headlines: New Fracking Guidelines, House Sexual Harrassment & OKC Firefighter Training

Headlines for Wednesday, December 21, 2016:
Oklahoma energy regulators give oil and gas companies new guidelines to reduce earthquakes triggered by fracking. (Journal Record)
Oklahoma’s state government faces a budget hole of about $869 million in the upcoming fiscal year. (NewsOK)
The state income tax rate will remain at 5%. (Journal Record)
The State House pays a sexual harassment settlement involving one of its representatives. (NewsOK)
Despite state cuts and shortfalls, Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s office is growing. (AP)
Pruitt sidesteps Illinois River lawsuit with Arkansas. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma’s infectious disease preparedness raking improves. (Tulsa World)
Changes are coming to Enid’s Oakwood Mall. (Journal Record)
Retailers see reduced spending from Hispanic population in light of a Trump Administration. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma City firefighters are training alongside their peers from Saudi Arabia. (Journal Record)