Headlines: New Budget Plan, Fracking Changes & Carrie Underwood

By Michael Cross 4 seconds ago

Headlines for Tuesday, November 14, 2017:

  • Legislative leaders plan to cut 49 state agencies to fix a $215 million budget hole. (NewsOK)

  • The State Department of Health is officially eliminating a fund for federally qualified health centers. (NewsOK)

  • Democrats hopeful for today’s special elections. (AP)

  • A settlement with the State Department of Education could bring a hundred million dollars to schools. (NewsOK)

  • Students examine options at the first ever Career Exposure Week. (NewsOK)

  • Quakes near Tuttle prompt fracking changes. (Journal Record)

  • LGBTQ headquarters shot at over the weekend. (NewsOK)

  • Copper theft of street lights costs Tulsa nearly ten million dollars the past two years. (Tulsa World)

  • OKC-based Mammoth Energy allows audit of Puerto Rico restoration efforts. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma aerospace company expands into China. (Journal Record)

  • Grief counseling for the holidays. (Tulsa World)

  • Injuries force a cancellation of Carrie Underwood into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. (NewsOK)

