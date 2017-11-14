Headlines: New Budget Plan, Fracking Changes & Carrie Underwood

Headlines for Tuesday, November 14, 2017:
-
Legislative leaders plan to cut 49 state agencies to fix a $215 million budget hole. (NewsOK)
-
The State Department of Health is officially eliminating a fund for federally qualified health centers. (NewsOK)
-
Democrats hopeful for today’s special elections. (AP)
-
A settlement with the State Department of Education could bring a hundred million dollars to schools. (NewsOK)
-
Students examine options at the first ever Career Exposure Week. (NewsOK)
-
Quakes near Tuttle prompt fracking changes. (Journal Record)
-
LGBTQ headquarters shot at over the weekend. (NewsOK)
-
Copper theft of street lights costs Tulsa nearly ten million dollars the past two years. (Tulsa World)
-
OKC-based Mammoth Energy allows audit of Puerto Rico restoration efforts. (NewsOK)
-
Oklahoma aerospace company expands into China. (Journal Record)
-
Grief counseling for the holidays. (Tulsa World)
-
Injuries force a cancellation of Carrie Underwood into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. (NewsOK)