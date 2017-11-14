Headlines: New Budget Plan, Fracking Changes & Carrie Underwood

Headlines for Tuesday, November 14, 2017:

Legislative leaders plan to cut 49 state agencies to fix a $215 million budget hole. (NewsOK)

The State Department of Health is officially eliminating a fund for federally qualified health centers. (NewsOK)

Democrats hopeful for today’s special elections. (AP)

A settlement with the State Department of Education could bring a hundred million dollars to schools. (NewsOK)

Students examine options at the first ever Career Exposure Week. (NewsOK)

Quakes near Tuttle prompt fracking changes. (Journal Record)

LGBTQ headquarters shot at over the weekend. (NewsOK)

Copper theft of street lights costs Tulsa nearly ten million dollars the past two years. (Tulsa World)

OKC-based Mammoth Energy allows audit of Puerto Rico restoration efforts. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma aerospace company expands into China. (Journal Record)

Grief counseling for the holidays. (Tulsa World)