Headlines: Loveless Pleads Guilty, Edmond Earthquake Investigation & Preseason Polls

By Michael Cross 1 minute ago

Headlines for Friday, August 4, 2017:

  • A former state Senator pleads guilty to embezzling campaign funds. (NewsOK)

  • State regulators are investigating the Edmond 4.2 earthquake. (Tulsa World)

  • Agency worries about feeding the elderly after budget cuts. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma’s standing to fight cancer improves ahead of a tanning bed law. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoman gets ready for federal job with Health and Human Services. (NewsOK)

  • Visitation changes at Tulsa Jail start next week. (Tulsa World)

  • Three days into classes OKC schools enrollments continues. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa’s Helmerich Park case heads to state’s high court. (Tulsa World)

  • Stillwater-based company on a fast track for growth after the CEO took a trip to Bentonville, Arkansas. (Journal Record)

  • Cheaspeake profits after changes. (Journal Record)

  • FedEx opens new facility in Broken Arrow. (Tulsa World)

  • Myriad Gardens and other nonprofits see boosts through sponsors. (Journal Record)

  • Braum’s plans to meet with community members over development on N. Classen. (NewsOK)

  • Preseason polls put Oklahoma’s two big football teams in the top 15. (Tulsa World)

