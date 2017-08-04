Headlines: Loveless Pleads Guilty, Edmond Earthquake Investigation & Preseason Polls

Headlines for Friday, August 4, 2017:
A former state Senator pleads guilty to embezzling campaign funds. (NewsOK)
State regulators are investigating the Edmond 4.2 earthquake. (Tulsa World)
Agency worries about feeding the elderly after budget cuts. (Journal Record)
Oklahoma’s standing to fight cancer improves ahead of a tanning bed law. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoman gets ready for federal job with Health and Human Services. (NewsOK)
Visitation changes at Tulsa Jail start next week. (Tulsa World)
Three days into classes OKC schools enrollments continues. (NewsOK)
Tulsa’s Helmerich Park case heads to state’s high court. (Tulsa World)
Stillwater-based company on a fast track for growth after the CEO took a trip to Bentonville, Arkansas. (Journal Record)
Cheaspeake profits after changes. (Journal Record)
FedEx opens new facility in Broken Arrow. (Tulsa World)
Myriad Gardens and other nonprofits see boosts through sponsors. (Journal Record)
Braum’s plans to meet with community members over development on N. Classen. (NewsOK)
Preseason polls put Oklahoma’s two big football teams in the top 15. (Tulsa World)