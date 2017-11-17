Headlines: Lawmaker Pay Cut, School Funding Increase & Museum of the Bible

Headlines for Friday, November 17 2017:

Lawmakers are getting a pay cut. (KOSU)

The State Senate kills a bill to exempt truckers from a sales tax increase. (Tulsa World)

All Oklahoma’s Congressmen support tax reform bill. (NewsOK)

State Superintendent asks lawmakers to increase school funding by $500M next year. (NewsOK)

Downtown OKC charter school expands with middle school grades. (NewsOK)

OKC police parking garage proposal gets another denial. (Journal Record)

OKC Convention Center Parking Garage plan advances. (NewsOK)

An Oklahoma county tops the nation in personal income growth for 2016. (Journal Record)

Tulsa home sales jump more than 17% over 2016. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa driller turns to new technology to increase profit. (Journal Record)

The Oklahoma City Energy FC is looking for a new head coach. (NewsOK)