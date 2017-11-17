Headlines: Lawmaker Pay Cut, School Funding Increase & Museum of the Bible

Headlines for Friday, November 17 2017:

  • Lawmakers are getting a pay cut. (KOSU)

  • The State Senate kills a bill to exempt truckers from a sales tax increase. (Tulsa World)

  • All Oklahoma’s Congressmen support tax reform bill. (NewsOK)

  • State Superintendent asks lawmakers to increase school funding by $500M next year. (NewsOK)

  • Downtown OKC charter school expands with middle school grades. (NewsOK)

  • OKC police parking garage proposal gets another denial. (Journal Record)

  • OKC Convention Center Parking Garage plan advances. (NewsOK)

  • An Oklahoma county tops the nation in personal income growth for 2016. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa home sales jump more than 17% over 2016. (Tulsa World)

  • Tulsa driller turns to new technology to increase profit. (Journal Record)

  • The Oklahoma City Energy FC is looking for a new head coach. (NewsOK)

  • Hobby Lobby’s Museum of the Bible opens amid controversy. (Tulsa World)

