Headlines: Kirby Expulsion Recommendation, Sheriff Candidates & Oklahoma's Promise

Headlines for Friday, February 3, 2017:

A special house investigations committee recommends expulsion of a state lawmaker. (NewsOK)

Nomination of AG Scott Pruitt to head the EPA moves forward. (Tulsa World)

Investigators are looking into another death at Talahina veterans’ center. (Tulsa World)

Governor says she is proposing an overhaul of the state’s tax system. (Tulsa World)

A state lawmaker wants a sales tax break for young families and women. (Journal Record)

Two Republicans announce intentions to run for Oklahoma County Sheriff. (NewsOK)

A Governor’s Justice Reform Task Force report calls on reduced sentences for drug offenders. (NewsOK)

New OKC family justice center open its doors. (NewsOK)

Magellan Midstream Partners reports good end to 2016. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma GDP rises for the first time in four quarters, but state still ranks 47th in US. (NewsOK)