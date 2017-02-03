Headlines: Kirby Expulsion Recommendation, Sheriff Candidates & Oklahoma's Promise

By Michael Cross 1 minute ago

Headlines for Friday, February 3, 2017:

  • A special house investigations committee recommends expulsion of a state lawmaker. (NewsOK)

  • Nomination of AG Scott Pruitt to head the EPA moves forward. (Tulsa World)

  • Investigators are looking into another death at Talahina veterans’ center. (Tulsa World)

  • Governor says she is proposing an overhaul of the state’s tax system. (Tulsa World)

  • A state lawmaker wants a sales tax break for young families and women. (Journal Record)

  • Two Republicans announce intentions to run for Oklahoma County Sheriff. (NewsOK)

  • A Governor’s Justice Reform Task Force report calls on reduced sentences for drug offenders. (NewsOK)

  • New OKC family justice center open its doors. (NewsOK)

  • Magellan Midstream Partners reports good end to 2016. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma GDP rises for the first time in four quarters, but state still ranks 47th in US. (NewsOK)

  • College scholarship program gets more Oklahoma kids into higher education. (NewsOK)

Tags: 
Headlines