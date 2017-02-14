Headlines: Justice Wyrick Issues, Cigarette Tax & Wizards Fireball the Thunder

By Michael Cross 3 minutes ago

Headlines for Tuesday, February 14, 2017:

  • Controversy grows over new Supreme Court Justice. (Non Doc)

  • Democrats call for Justice to step down over controversy. (Fox25)

  • A state Senator working to change measures passed by voters in November gets an earful at a town hall. (KFOR)

  • A House Committee is hearing a bill today requiring a father’s approval to abort a child. (NewsOK)

  • A measure forcing schools to hold classes five days a week dies in a Senate committee. (Tulsa World)

  • Bill to stop end of year history tests moves on to the full Senate. (NewsOK)

  • A state legislator wants to help out Oklahoma’s most vulnerable children. (Journal Record)

  • A bill increasing taxes on cigarettes passes its first hurdle. (NewsOK)

  • OKC moves to clean up cigarette butts. (NewsOK)

  • SandRidge expands credit for more exploration. (Journal Record)

  • Chesapeake settles case with the McClendon estate. (NewsOK)

  • Refugees heading to Tulsa after Trump ban lifted. (Tulsa World)

  • OK restaurants are looking into reservation apps. (Journal Record)

  • Veterans get Valentine’s day cards from Cherokees. (Tulsa World)

  • Wizards blow out the Thunder. (NewsOK)

Tags: 
Headlines