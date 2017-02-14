Headlines: Justice Wyrick Issues, Cigarette Tax & Wizards Fireball the Thunder

Headlines for Tuesday, February 14, 2017:

Controversy grows over new Supreme Court Justice. (Non Doc)

Democrats call for Justice to step down over controversy. (Fox25)

A state Senator working to change measures passed by voters in November gets an earful at a town hall. (KFOR)

A House Committee is hearing a bill today requiring a father’s approval to abort a child. (NewsOK)

A measure forcing schools to hold classes five days a week dies in a Senate committee. (Tulsa World)

Bill to stop end of year history tests moves on to the full Senate. (NewsOK)

A state legislator wants to help out Oklahoma’s most vulnerable children. (Journal Record)

A bill increasing taxes on cigarettes passes its first hurdle. (NewsOK)

OKC moves to clean up cigarette butts. (NewsOK)

SandRidge expands credit for more exploration. (Journal Record)

Chesapeake settles case with the McClendon estate. (NewsOK)

Refugees heading to Tulsa after Trump ban lifted. (Tulsa World)

OK restaurants are looking into reservation apps. (Journal Record)

Veterans get Valentine’s day cards from Cherokees. (Tulsa World)