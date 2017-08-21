Headlines: J.C. Watts on Trump, Earthquake Study & Eclipse Preparations

Headlines for Monday, August 21, 2017:

Former Congressman Watts speaks out on President Trump’s comments. (Tulsa World)

Attorneys raise concern over Parole Board shortage. (Journal Record)

Anti-government group distances itself from attempted OKC bombing suspect. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s earthquake hazard might not taper off as quickly as previously predicted. (StateImpact OK)

Loophole found in laws over sex offenders. (AP)

Oklahoma sees a drop in the number of charter schools. (NewsOK)

Education supporters at State Capitol insure of OKC income tax plan. (Journal Record)

Fate of billion dollar panhandle wind project hangs on judge’s decision. (Journal Record)

OKC misses out on some sports tournaments. (Journal Record)