Headlines: J.C. Watts on Trump, Earthquake Study & Eclipse Preparations

By Michael Cross 1 hour ago

Headlines for Monday, August 21, 2017:

  • Former Congressman Watts speaks out on President Trump’s comments. (Tulsa World)

  • Attorneys raise concern over Parole Board shortage. (Journal Record)

  • Anti-government group distances itself from attempted OKC bombing suspect. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma’s earthquake hazard might not taper off as quickly as previously predicted. (StateImpact OK)

  • Loophole found in laws over sex offenders. (AP)

  • Oklahoma sees a drop in the number of charter schools. (NewsOK)

  • Education supporters at State Capitol insure of OKC income tax plan. (Journal Record)

  • Fate of billion dollar panhandle wind project hangs on judge’s decision. (Journal Record)

  • OKC misses out on some sports tournaments. (Journal Record)

  • Science Museum OK celebrates first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in US in nearly 100 years.(Okie Geek)

Tags: 
Headlines