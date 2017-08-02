Headlines: Hofmeister Charges Dropped, Teacher Fundraising & Film Row Living

Headlines for Wednesday, August 2, 2017:
Charges dropped against State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. (KOSU)
Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb leads a crowded field of candidates for governor in fundraising. (NewsOK)
In less than a week, the state Supreme Court considers $300M in state revenue. (Journal Record)
Tulsa starts fund raising efforts for teachers. (Tulsa World)
Workshop hopes to help reduce jail time for mental health inmates. (Tulsa World)
October date set for fourth trial against former Tulsa police officer. (Tulsa World)
Plans submitted to demolish iconic cotton mill in downtown OKC. (NewsOK)
Broken Arrow unanimously opposes Muscogee-Creek Nation Indian gaming. (Tulsa World)
OKC considers increases in parking and towing fees to raise $1M a year. (NewsOK)
The ABLE Commission is seeing an uptick in breweries. (Journal Record)
OneOK earnings drop slightly. (Tulsa World)
Devon sees $425M in profits. (NewsOK)
Enable Midstream sees increase in net income and stock prices. (Journal Record)
Upscale living planned for Film Row. (NewsOK)