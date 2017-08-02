Headlines: Hofmeister Charges Dropped, Teacher Fundraising & Film Row Living

By Michael Cross 3 hours ago

Headlines for Wednesday, August 2, 2017:

  • Charges dropped against State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. (KOSU)

  • Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb leads a crowded field of candidates for governor in fundraising. (NewsOK)

  • In less than a week, the state Supreme Court considers $300M in state revenue. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa starts fund raising efforts for teachers. (Tulsa World)

  • Workshop hopes to help reduce jail time for mental health inmates. (Tulsa World)

  • October date set for fourth trial against former Tulsa police officer. (Tulsa World)

  • Plans submitted to demolish iconic cotton mill in downtown OKC. (NewsOK)

  • Broken Arrow unanimously opposes Muscogee-Creek Nation Indian gaming. (Tulsa World)

  • OKC considers increases in parking and towing fees to raise $1M a year. (NewsOK)

  • The ABLE Commission is seeing an uptick in breweries. (Journal Record)

  • OneOK earnings drop slightly. (Tulsa World)

  • Devon sees $425M in profits. (NewsOK)

  • Enable Midstream sees increase in net income and stock prices. (Journal Record)

  • Upscale living planned for Film Row. (NewsOK)

