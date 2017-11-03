Headlines: Health Department Shortfall, Representative Biggs Resigns & OKC Eminent Domain

By Michael Cross 3 seconds ago

Headlines for Friday, November 3, 2017:

  • The State Health Department’s funding gap increases to $30M. (NewsOK)

  • Mismanagement of agencies could have an impact on voters. (Journal Record)

  • Governor Fallin picks a new Secretary of Health and Human Services. (Tulsa World)

  • Governor Fallin pushes for more paid internships and apprenticeships. (NewsOK)

  • TSET considers giving money to senior nutrition and children health services. (Tulsa World)

  • Another state lawmaker announces he’s leaving the legislature. (NewsOK)

  • Senate committee passes repeal of cash-back tax rebates for coal and wind power. (NewsOK)

  • Every sheriff in Oklahoma faces a lawsuit over unpaid fees. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma Charter schools take their case for more funding to court today. (Tulsa World)

  • The US Department of Justice wraps up its investigation of Chesapeake Energy. (Journal Record)

  • Chesapeake sees a $41M loss in third quarter. (NewsOK)

  • Chesapeake CEO says company is staying the course. (Journal Record)

  • OG&E posts a $183M profit in the third quarter. (NewsOK)

  • Oil prices set another new six-month high. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa’s mayor unveils six new initiatives for the city. (Tulsa World)

  • Alzheimer’s organization looks for a new home in Oklahoma City. (Journal Record)

  • Online petition hopes to stop the eminent domain takeover of U-Haul in Bricktown. (Journal Record)

Tags: 
Headlines