Headlines: Health Department Shortfall, Representative Biggs Resigns & OKC Eminent Domain

Headlines for Friday, November 3, 2017:
The State Health Department’s funding gap increases to $30M. (NewsOK)
Mismanagement of agencies could have an impact on voters. (Journal Record)
Governor Fallin picks a new Secretary of Health and Human Services. (Tulsa World)
Governor Fallin pushes for more paid internships and apprenticeships. (NewsOK)
TSET considers giving money to senior nutrition and children health services. (Tulsa World)
Another state lawmaker announces he’s leaving the legislature. (NewsOK)
Senate committee passes repeal of cash-back tax rebates for coal and wind power. (NewsOK)
Every sheriff in Oklahoma faces a lawsuit over unpaid fees. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma Charter schools take their case for more funding to court today. (Tulsa World)
The US Department of Justice wraps up its investigation of Chesapeake Energy. (Journal Record)
Chesapeake sees a $41M loss in third quarter. (NewsOK)
Chesapeake CEO says company is staying the course. (Journal Record)
OG&E posts a $183M profit in the third quarter. (NewsOK)
Oil prices set another new six-month high. (NewsOK)
Tulsa’s mayor unveils six new initiatives for the city. (Tulsa World)
Alzheimer’s organization looks for a new home in Oklahoma City. (Journal Record)
Online petition hopes to stop the eminent domain takeover of U-Haul in Bricktown. (Journal Record)