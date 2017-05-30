Headlines: Governor Gets Budget, Tulsa Teacher Furloughs & OKC Tower Theater

By Michael Cross 44 seconds ago

Headlines for Tuesday, May 30, 2017:

  • A $6.8 billion budget for Oklahoma is heading to the governor’s desk.  (NewsOK)

  • Impact of the 2017 Legislative Session. (NewsOK)

  • Lawmakers hope to avoid special session. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa teachers no longer face furloughs. (Tulsa World)

  • Agencies gear up for cuts with “flat” budget. (Journal Record)

  • Alcohol reform took center stage at capitol this year. (NewsOK)

  • GOP House candidate faced investigation in “sex party”. (NewsOK)

  • A survey shows Tulsa’s homeless population increased slightly over last year. (Tulsa World)

  • Seven failing schools in Oklahoma City are getting new principals. (NewsOK)

  • Pruitt visits pollution site in northern Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

  • Getting to the doctor can be difficult if you don’t own a car. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma solar power companies are pushing for investment. (Journal Record)

  • OKC Tower Theater moves closer to opening. (Journal Record)

