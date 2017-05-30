Headlines: Governor Gets Budget, Tulsa Teacher Furloughs & OKC Tower Theater

Headlines for Tuesday, May 30, 2017:

A $6.8 billion budget for Oklahoma is heading to the governor’s desk. (NewsOK)

Impact of the 2017 Legislative Session. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers hope to avoid special session. (Journal Record)

Tulsa teachers no longer face furloughs. (Tulsa World)

Agencies gear up for cuts with “flat” budget. (Journal Record)

Alcohol reform took center stage at capitol this year. (NewsOK)

GOP House candidate faced investigation in “sex party”. (NewsOK)

A survey shows Tulsa’s homeless population increased slightly over last year. (Tulsa World)

Seven failing schools in Oklahoma City are getting new principals. (NewsOK)

Pruitt visits pollution site in northern Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Getting to the doctor can be difficult if you don’t own a car. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma solar power companies are pushing for investment. (Journal Record)