Headlines: Frosty Troy, Teacher Raises & Apartment Incentives

Headlines for Friday, January 20, 2017:
Oklahoma Journalist Frosty Troy, a longtime political contributor to KOSU has died. (KOSU)
House Democrats are seeking legal advice on a committee investigating sexual harassment. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma’s Death with Dignity Act has been reincarnated. (Journal Record)
A bill before lawmakers this year makes it illegal to use public funds to talk about gun control. (NewsOK)
A state lawmaker wants to raise teacher salaries ten thousand dollars over the next ten years. (NewsOK)
The number non-white students now outnumber white students in Oklahoma public schools. (NewsOK)
51 Edison Middle Schools are seeing the inauguration of Donald Trump in person. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma leaders prepare for replacement of Obamacare. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma Christian book publisher faces more troubles. (Journal Record)
A Tulsa energy company lays off a third of its workforce. (Tulsa World)
Incentives for apartment renters are growing in Oklahoma City. (Journal Record)