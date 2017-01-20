Headlines: Frosty Troy, Teacher Raises & Apartment Incentives

Headlines for Friday, January 20, 2017:

  • Oklahoma Journalist Frosty Troy, a longtime political contributor to KOSU has died. (KOSU)

  • House Democrats are seeking legal advice on a committee investigating sexual harassment. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma’s Death with Dignity Act has been reincarnated. (Journal Record)

  • A bill before lawmakers this year makes it illegal to use public funds to talk about gun control. (NewsOK)

  • A state lawmaker wants to raise teacher salaries ten thousand dollars over the next ten years. (NewsOK)

  • The number non-white students now outnumber white students in Oklahoma public schools. (NewsOK)

  • 51 Edison Middle Schools are seeing the inauguration of Donald Trump in person. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma leaders prepare for replacement of Obamacare. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma Christian book publisher faces more troubles. (Journal Record)

  • A Tulsa energy company lays off a third of its workforce. (Tulsa World)

  • Incentives for apartment renters are growing in Oklahoma City. (Journal Record)

