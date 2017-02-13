Headlines: Foster Care Abuse, OK County Sheriff Election & Okies at the Grammys

Headlines for Monday, February 13, 2017:
A new study ranks Oklahoma number one in children abused or neglected by foster parents in 2015. (NewsOK)
Oregon rape survivor hopes to change laws in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)
Governor Mary Fallin is pushing again for an increase in cigarette taxes. (Journal Record)
Bill makes exemption for 3rd grade reading retention permanent (NewsOK)
A bill raises fees for rock and sand production to help the Dept. of Mines. (Journal Record)
Governor sets special election to fill the Oklahoma County Sheriff seat. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma County is getting hit with the bill for the sheriff special election. (Journal Record)
Tulsa officials calm fears of ambulance interruption from EMSA lawsuit. (Tulsa World)
Oklahomans get customer service lessons from Disney. (Journal Record)
Officials christen one of the Navy’s newest ship as the USS Tulsa. (Tulsa World)
Oklahomans at the Grammys. (NewsOK)