Headlines: Foster Care Abuse, OK County Sheriff Election & Okies at the Grammys

Foster Care Abuse, OK County Sheriff Election & Okies at the Grammys

By Michael Cross 7 minutes ago

Headlines for Monday, February 13, 2017:

  • A new study ranks Oklahoma number one in children abused or neglected by foster parents in 2015. (NewsOK)

  • Oregon rape survivor hopes to change laws in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

  • Governor Mary Fallin is pushing again for an increase in cigarette taxes. (Journal Record)

  • Bill makes exemption for 3rd grade reading retention permanent (NewsOK)

  • A bill raises fees for rock and sand production to help the Dept. of Mines. (Journal Record)

  • Governor sets special election to fill the Oklahoma County Sheriff seat. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma County is getting hit with the bill for the sheriff special election. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa officials calm fears of ambulance interruption from EMSA lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahomans get customer service lessons from Disney. (Journal Record)

  • Officials christen one of the Navy’s newest ship as the USS Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahomans at the Grammys. (NewsOK)

