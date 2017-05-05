Headlines: Fixing the Budget, Earthquake Studies & Healthy Oklahoma City

Headlines for Friday, May 5, 2017:

The leader of the State Senate says he’s confident lawmakers can avoid a special session. (Tulsa World)

State Senate passes bill to increase revenue through fees on professional sports tickets. (NewsOK)

Governor, corrections chief criticize lawmakers on Twitter. (Tulsa World)

Finding healthy food in North Tulsa can be hard. (Journal Record)

Tulsa food pantry gears up for increase demand after grocery store closes. (Tulsa World)

TPS officer defends job ahead of possible cuts. (Tulsa World)

Christian publishers arrested for embezzlement. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma’s largest earthquake might have been triggered by past oil, gas activity. (StateImpact OK)

Researchers keep up work on monitoring earthquakes. (NewsOK)

Chesapeake sees a good start to 2017. (NewsOK)

OG&E sees mixed results in start of 2017. (Journal Record)

Tulsa losing 530 jobs as State Farm leaves. (Tulsa World)

Weekend celebration raises money for "The Outsiders" house. (KOSU)

Cleanup from recent rains could last into Memorial Day weekend. (Tulsa World)