Headlines: Fixing the Budget, Earthquake Studies & Healthy Oklahoma City

By Michael Cross 20 minutes ago

Headlines for Friday, May 5, 2017:

  • The leader of the State Senate says he’s confident lawmakers can avoid a special session. (Tulsa World)

  • State Senate passes bill to increase revenue through fees on professional sports tickets. (NewsOK)

  • Governor, corrections chief criticize lawmakers on Twitter. (Tulsa World)

  • Finding healthy food in North Tulsa can be hard. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa food pantry gears up for increase demand after grocery store closes. (Tulsa World)     

  • TPS officer defends job ahead of possible cuts. (Tulsa World)

  • Christian publishers arrested for embezzlement. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma’s largest earthquake  might have been triggered by past oil, gas activity. (StateImpact OK)

  • Researchers keep up work on monitoring earthquakes. (NewsOK)

  • Chesapeake sees a good start to 2017. (NewsOK)

  • OG&E sees mixed results in start of 2017. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa losing 530 jobs as State Farm leaves. (Tulsa World)

  • Weekend celebration raises money for "The Outsiders" house. (KOSU)

  • Cleanup from recent rains could last into Memorial Day weekend. (Tulsa World)

  • OKC sees improvements in wellness score. (NewsOK)

