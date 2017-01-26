Headlines: EMSA Lawsuit Latest, Trump's Wall & Another Westbrook Triple-Double

By Michael Cross 46 minutes ago

Headlines for Thursday, January 26, 2017:

  • EMSA’s Board of Trustees assigns two of its members to oversee a federal lawsuit against it. (Tulsa World)

  • A plane crash in northeast Oklahoma kills one person. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation supports President Trump’s order for a wall on the Mexico border. (NewsOK)

  • A list of infrastructure jobs on the new President’s desk includes a power line in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma tribes are stepping up to fix infrastructure in their communities. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma Tribes are tackling the issues of water treatment plants in their communities. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma Tribes are taking advantage of the HEARTH Act. (Journal Record)

  • Budget cuts force Oklahomans with disabilities on a waiting list for jobs. (NewsOK)

  • A national push to give away free gun locks is making its first stop in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

  • Realtors in the Tulsa area are looking ahead to 2017 with optimism. (Journal Record)

  • The Thunder gets another win and Russell Westbrook another triple-double. (NewsOK)

