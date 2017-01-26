Headlines: EMSA Lawsuit Latest, Trump's Wall & Another Westbrook Triple-Double

Headlines for Thursday, January 26, 2017:
EMSA’s Board of Trustees assigns two of its members to oversee a federal lawsuit against it. (Tulsa World)
A plane crash in northeast Oklahoma kills one person. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation supports President Trump’s order for a wall on the Mexico border. (NewsOK)
A list of infrastructure jobs on the new President’s desk includes a power line in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma tribes are stepping up to fix infrastructure in their communities. (Journal Record)
Oklahoma Tribes are tackling the issues of water treatment plants in their communities. (Journal Record)
Oklahoma Tribes are taking advantage of the HEARTH Act. (Journal Record)
Budget cuts force Oklahomans with disabilities on a waiting list for jobs. (NewsOK)
A national push to give away free gun locks is making its first stop in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)
Realtors in the Tulsa area are looking ahead to 2017 with optimism. (Journal Record)
The Thunder gets another win and Russell Westbrook another triple-double. (NewsOK)