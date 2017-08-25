Headlines: Emergency Teacher Certifications, Police Body Cams & OK Powerball Winners

By Michael Cross 1 hour ago

Headlines for Friday, August 25, 2017:

  • Oklahoma sets a new record in the number of emergency certified teachers. (NewsOK)

  • Lawmakers are denying online rumors of a budget deal. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma’s most vulnerable are facing a tough time under more budget cuts. (Journal Record)

  • PSO can make its case that a big wind project is good for its customers.  (Journal Record)

  • Creek nation faces lawsuit in Kialegee raid. (Tulsa World)

  • Tulsa police vehicles are getting ready to handle body cameras. (Tulsa World)

  • Strong beer and wine in grocery stores moves one more step closer to reality. (Journal Record)

  • Energy companies getting ready to take advantage of new horizontal drilling laws, (NewsOK)

  • Business panel looks at corporate social responsibility versus profitability. (Tulsa World)

  • Optimism grows along with manufacturing in the region. (Journal Record)

  • There are at least three lucky Powerball winners in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

