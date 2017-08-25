Headlines: Emergency Teacher Certifications, Police Body Cams & OK Powerball Winners

Headlines for Friday, August 25, 2017:
Oklahoma sets a new record in the number of emergency certified teachers. (NewsOK)
Lawmakers are denying online rumors of a budget deal. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma’s most vulnerable are facing a tough time under more budget cuts. (Journal Record)
PSO can make its case that a big wind project is good for its customers. (Journal Record)
Creek nation faces lawsuit in Kialegee raid. (Tulsa World)
Tulsa police vehicles are getting ready to handle body cameras. (Tulsa World)
Strong beer and wine in grocery stores moves one more step closer to reality. (Journal Record)
Energy companies getting ready to take advantage of new horizontal drilling laws, (NewsOK)
Business panel looks at corporate social responsibility versus profitability. (Tulsa World)
Optimism grows along with manufacturing in the region. (Journal Record)
There are at least three lucky Powerball winners in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)