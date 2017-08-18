Headlines: Education Funding Lawsuit, Special Session & Bison License Tags

Headlines for Friday, August 18, 2017:
OKC School Board considers a lawsuit against the legislature for underfunding education. (KOSU)
House Democrats fear GOP has no plan for a special session. (Tulsa World)
Lawmakers study public safety amid budget cuts. (Journal Record)
Bombing suspect’s attorney calls for a competency hearing. (NewsOK)
Tulsa allows Remington Tower tenants into building (Tulsa World)
Tulsa Mayor moves to loosen political restrictions. (Journal Record)
Tulsa makes space for city inmates. (Tulsa World)
App helps make oil field work safer. (Journal Record)
Tulsa’s housing authority is clearing out its waiting list for new system. (Tulsa World)
DHS plans a two million dollar renovation of a former youth shelter in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)
25,000 Baptists expected in OKC next summer. (Journal Record)
License plates featuring the American bison are rolling out this week. (Tulsa World)