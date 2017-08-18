Headlines: Education Funding Lawsuit, Special Session & Bison License Tags

By Michael Cross 55 minutes ago

Headlines for Friday, August 18, 2017:

  • OKC School Board considers a lawsuit against the legislature for underfunding education. (KOSU)

  • House Democrats fear GOP has no plan for a special session. (Tulsa World)

  • Lawmakers study public safety amid budget cuts. (Journal Record)

  • Bombing suspect’s attorney calls for a competency hearing. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa allows Remington Tower tenants into building (Tulsa World)

  • Tulsa Mayor moves to loosen political restrictions. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa makes space for city inmates. (Tulsa World)

  • App helps make oil field work safer. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa’s housing authority is clearing out its waiting list for new system. (Tulsa World)

  • DHS plans a two million dollar renovation of a former youth shelter in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

  • 25,000 Baptists expected in OKC next summer. (Journal Record)

  • License plates featuring the American bison are rolling out this week. (Tulsa World)

Tags: 
Headlines