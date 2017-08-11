Headlines: Cigarette Fee Defeated, Tulsa's Remington Tower & Solar Power During Eclipse

Headlines for Friday, August 11, 2017:

  • Oklahoma’s Supreme Court declares the state’s cigarette fee unconstitutional. (NewsOK)

  • Fallin says special session likely. (Tulsa World)

  • State agencies call for lawmakers to get into special session. (KFOR)

  • Health officials mourn loss of the cigarette tax struck down by the Supreme Court. (Journal Record)

  • ABLE to lose $1M over cigarette decision. (Journal Record)

  • Engineers are looking into Tulsa’s Remington Tower to see if it’s in danger of collapse. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma health officials hopeful over Trump’s opioid declaration. (NewsOK)

  • Rogers County Sheriff swears in Betty Shelby as newest reserve deputy. (Tulsa World)

  • OSU Institute of Technology plans to phase out courses. (NewsOK)

  • A look at candidates for OKC mayor. (Journal Record)

  • Railroad bridge to run over the new Broadway Ext at I-44 in OKC nears completion. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa County moves forward with plan to demolish dilapidated buildings. (Tulsa World)

  • OG&E to study impact of eclipse on solar panels. (NewsOK)

