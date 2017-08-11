Headlines: Cigarette Fee Defeated, Tulsa's Remington Tower & Solar Power During Eclipse

Headlines for Friday, August 11, 2017:

Oklahoma’s Supreme Court declares the state’s cigarette fee unconstitutional. (NewsOK)

Fallin says special session likely. (Tulsa World)

State agencies call for lawmakers to get into special session. (KFOR)

Health officials mourn loss of the cigarette tax struck down by the Supreme Court. (Journal Record)

ABLE to lose $1M over cigarette decision. (Journal Record)

Engineers are looking into Tulsa’s Remington Tower to see if it’s in danger of collapse. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma health officials hopeful over Trump’s opioid declaration. (NewsOK)

Rogers County Sheriff swears in Betty Shelby as newest reserve deputy. (Tulsa World)

OSU Institute of Technology plans to phase out courses. (NewsOK)

A look at candidates for OKC mayor. (Journal Record)

Railroad bridge to run over the new Broadway Ext at I-44 in OKC nears completion. (NewsOK)

Tulsa County moves forward with plan to demolish dilapidated buildings. (Tulsa World)