Headlines: Church Security, Oil Prices & Commercial Real Estate

Headlines for Tuesday, November 7, 2017:

Oklahoma churches turn to security firms after Texas shooting. (NewsOK)

The State House is getting a last chance tax package from the Senate. (Tulsa World)

State Department of Health spent more money than it actually had since 2011. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans raise concerns over defunding of program to help the elderly. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s credit rating could be in jeopardy. (Journal Record)

Bonds approved to finish Gilcrease Expressway. (Tulsa World)

Transportation Commission approved five year plan for roads and bridges. (NewsOK)

Oil prices reach two-year high. (NewsOK)

The nation’s bank works to sell off oil and gas assets. (Journal Record)

State Superintendent resumes fundraising for 2018 reelection bid. (NewsOK)

President Trump finds strong advocate in Senator Jim Inhofe. (NewsOK)

Local farmer, rancher wants his water conservation efforts in national agricultural policy. (Journal Record)

Butane tank near citizens worries Jenks City Counselor. (Tulsa World)