Headlines: Church Security, Oil Prices & Commercial Real Estate

Headlines for Tuesday, November 7, 2017:

  • Oklahoma churches turn to security firms after Texas shooting. (NewsOK)

  • The State House is getting a last chance tax package from the Senate. (Tulsa World)

  • State Department of Health spent more money than it actually had since 2011. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahomans raise concerns over defunding of program to help the elderly. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma’s credit rating could be in jeopardy. (Journal Record)

  • Bonds approved to finish Gilcrease Expressway. (Tulsa World)

  • Transportation Commission approved five year plan for roads and bridges. (NewsOK

  • Oil prices reach two-year high. (NewsOK)

  • The nation’s bank works to sell off oil and gas assets. (Journal Record)

  • State Superintendent resumes fundraising for 2018 reelection bid. (NewsOK)

  • President Trump finds strong advocate in Senator Jim Inhofe. (NewsOK)

  • Local farmer, rancher wants his water conservation efforts in national agricultural policy. (Journal Record)

  • Butane tank near citizens worries Jenks City Counselor. (Tulsa World)

  • Commercial realtors worry over price gap slowing sales. (Journal Record)

