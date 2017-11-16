Headlines: Cash and Cuts Bill, Body Cameras & Thunder Wins

Headlines for Thursday, November 16, 2017:
A bill to temporarily fund state agencies and end the contentious eight-week long special session passes the State House. (Tulsa World)
Gov Fallin says she’s disappointed in a lack of movement to raise revenue in the special session. (Fox25)
Forum looks at $17M in cuts to higher ed under new GA bill. (NewsOK)
Agency officials raise the red flag on revolving fund raids. (Journal Record)
Economists weigh in on the state of Oklahoma’s economy. (Journal Record)
Investigators are looking into the fatal shooting of a suicidal man by an Oklahoma City Police Officer. (News9)
Law enforcement agencies come together to make arrests and confiscate illegal firearms. (Tulsa World)
Tulsa defends policy on body cameras. (Tulsa World)
SandRidge spends $746M for Denver-based energy company. (NewsOK)
Central Oklahoma cities are working to create a transit plan. (Journal Record)
OKC plans to spend $40M on MAPS3 parking garage. (NewsOK)
Judge refuses to hear case on a Chickasaw casino in Terral. (Journal Record)
Thunder blows out the Bulls in another home win. (NewsOK)