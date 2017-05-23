Headlines: Budget Woes, Legislators and Private Schools & OKC Outlets

By Michael Cross 32 minutes ago

Headlines for Tuesday, May 23, 2017:

  • Lawmakers work late in the night to deal with state revenue. (Tulsa World)

  • Itemized tax cap passes out of the House. (Tulsa World)

  • The state’s budget uncertainty is making it difficult for schools to plan for next year. (KOSU)

  • Bill shifts education funding from some school districts to others. (Journal Record)

  • Lawmakers avoid questions on their own kids in public schools. (Tulsa World)

  • Tulsa superintendent donates $25K bonus to school foundation. (Tulsa World)

  • Oil companies park service vehicles at Capitol. (NewsOK)

  • Chambers call on lawmakers to pass criminal justice bills. (NewsOK)

  • Fallin signs bill allowing military members to carry guns. (NewsOK)

  • Broken Arrow family massacre trial delayed. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma City Thunder forward Enes Kanter returns to the U-S after a scary trip abroad. (KOSU)

  • Chesapeake plans to refinance $750M in debt. (NewsOK)

  • Banks file suit in plan to finance online companies. (Journal Record)

  • Water, water, everywhere and Bartlesville officials want to make more drops ready to drink. (Journal Record)

  • A key figure in Oklahoma and Texas music has died. (KOSU)

  • Western OKC outlet mall gets a new name. (NewsOK)

Tags: 
Headlines