Headlines: Budget Woes, Legislators and Private Schools & OKC Outlets

Headlines for Tuesday, May 23, 2017:
Lawmakers work late in the night to deal with state revenue. (Tulsa World)
Itemized tax cap passes out of the House. (Tulsa World)
The state’s budget uncertainty is making it difficult for schools to plan for next year. (KOSU)
Bill shifts education funding from some school districts to others. (Journal Record)
Lawmakers avoid questions on their own kids in public schools. (Tulsa World)
Tulsa superintendent donates $25K bonus to school foundation. (Tulsa World)
Oil companies park service vehicles at Capitol. (NewsOK)
Chambers call on lawmakers to pass criminal justice bills. (NewsOK)
Fallin signs bill allowing military members to carry guns. (NewsOK)
Broken Arrow family massacre trial delayed. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Enes Kanter returns to the U-S after a scary trip abroad. (KOSU)
Chesapeake plans to refinance $750M in debt. (NewsOK)
Banks file suit in plan to finance online companies. (Journal Record)
Water, water, everywhere and Bartlesville officials want to make more drops ready to drink. (Journal Record)
A key figure in Oklahoma and Texas music has died. (KOSU)
Western OKC outlet mall gets a new name. (NewsOK)