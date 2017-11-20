Headlines: Budget Veto, Shooter Training & Agri-Weddings

Headlines for Monday, November 20, 2017:
-
Legislative officials are trying to determine what comes next after a last minute veto of the budget bill by Governor Fallin. (Tulsa World)
-
While Fallin vetoed much of HB1019, she kept in place emergency funding for some agencies. (NewsOK)
-
The State is facing a lawsuit over health care for the elderly and adults with disabilities. (Tulsa World)
-
New alcohol laws are coming with no new money for regulators. (Journal Record)
-
Democratic insiders explain recent special election wins. (Tulsa World)
-
More groups are getting trained to deal with shooters. (Journal Record)
-
Taxpayers get stuck with bill in miscues from city and county officials. (NewsOK)
-
Tulsa training center violates floodplain requirements. (Tulsa World)
-
NE OKC parents say their voices aren’t getting heard. (NewsOK)
-
Officials estimate more Oklahomans are traveling this coming Thanksgiving Day weekend. (NewsOK)
-
Norman City Hall is looking into rural agri-weddings. (Journal Record)
-
The University of Oklahoma holds steady in the polls. (Tulsa World)
-
The Cowboys drop eight spots in the AP poll. (Tulsa World)