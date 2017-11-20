Headlines: Budget Veto, Shooter Training & Agri-Weddings

Headlines for Monday, November 20, 2017:

Legislative officials are trying to determine what comes next after a last minute veto of the budget bill by Governor Fallin. (Tulsa World)

While Fallin vetoed much of HB1019, she kept in place emergency funding for some agencies. (NewsOK)

The State is facing a lawsuit over health care for the elderly and adults with disabilities. (Tulsa World)

New alcohol laws are coming with no new money for regulators. (Journal Record)

Democratic insiders explain recent special election wins. (Tulsa World)

More groups are getting trained to deal with shooters. (Journal Record)

Taxpayers get stuck with bill in miscues from city and county officials. (NewsOK)

Tulsa training center violates floodplain requirements. (Tulsa World)

NE OKC parents say their voices aren’t getting heard. (NewsOK)

Officials estimate more Oklahomans are traveling this coming Thanksgiving Day weekend. (NewsOK)

Norman City Hall is looking into rural agri-weddings. (Journal Record)

The University of Oklahoma holds steady in the polls. (Tulsa World)