Headlines: Budget Veto, Shooter Training & Agri-Weddings

Headlines for Monday, November 20, 2017:

  • Legislative officials are trying to determine what comes next after a last minute veto of the budget bill by Governor Fallin. (Tulsa World)

  • While Fallin vetoed much of HB1019, she kept in place emergency funding for some agencies. (NewsOK)

  • The State is facing a lawsuit over health care for the elderly and adults with disabilities. (Tulsa World)

  • New alcohol laws are coming with no new money for regulators. (Journal Record)

  • Democratic insiders explain recent special election wins. (Tulsa World)

  • More groups are getting trained to deal with shooters. (Journal Record

  • Taxpayers get stuck with bill in miscues from city and county officials. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa training center violates floodplain requirements. (Tulsa World)

  • NE OKC parents say their voices aren’t getting heard. (NewsOK)

  • Officials estimate more Oklahomans are traveling this coming Thanksgiving Day weekend. (NewsOK)

  • Norman City Hall is looking into rural agri-weddings. (Journal Record)

  • The University of Oklahoma holds steady in the polls. (Tulsa World)

  • The Cowboys drop eight spots in the AP poll. (Tulsa World)

