Headlines: Budget Passes Senate, Bill Expands Drilling & Memorial Day Floods

By Michael Cross 3 hours ago

Headlines for Thursday, May 25, 2017:

  • The Senate passes the proposed state budget which now heads to the House. (NewsOK)

  • Both sides question the budget process. (Journal Record)

  • Education faces cuts in budget. (Journal Record)

  • The state Senate passes a bill imposing a dollar-fifty cessation fee per pack of cigarettes. (News9)

  • Governor Fallin is getting a bill to expand horizontal drilling in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

  • Freshman GOP lawmaker regrets using snapchat to respond to protestors. (KOSU)

  • OG&E gets rate increase in Arkansas. (Journal Record)

  • An Oklahoma City University organization is helping out with a murder case in northern Oklahoma. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa gears up to try putting panhandlers to work. (Tulsa World)

  • National Retail stores close, but Oklahoma jobs increase. (NewsOK)

  • Will Rogers opens space for four-legged flyers. (Journal Record)

  • Flooding won’t stop park activities over Memorial Day Weekend. (Tulsa World)

