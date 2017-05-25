Headlines: Budget Pases Senate, Bill Expands Drilling & Memorial Day Floods

Headlines for Thursday, May 25, 2017:

The Senate passes the proposed state budget which now heads to the House. (NewsOK)

Both sides question the budget process. (Journal Record)

Education faces cuts in budget. (Journal Record)

The state Senate passes a bill imposing a dollar-fifty cessation fee per pack of cigarettes. (News9)

Governor Fallin is getting a bill to expand horizontal drilling in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Freshman GOP lawmaker regrets using snapchat to respond to protestors. (KOSU)

OG&E gets rate increase in Arkansas. (Journal Record)

An Oklahoma City University organization is helping out with a murder case in northern Oklahoma. (Journal Record)

Tulsa gears up to try putting panhandlers to work. (Tulsa World)

National Retail stores close, but Oklahoma jobs increase. (NewsOK)

Will Rogers opens space for four-legged flyers. (Journal Record)