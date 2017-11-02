Headlines: Budget Fixes, Oklahoma Unemployment & Counterfeit Bedlam Tickets

Headlines for Thursday, November 2, 2017:
Governor Fallin is getting a measure to take money from the state’s Rainy Day fund. (Tulsa World)
House passes a measure to increase the tax on thousands of oil and gas wells. (Journal Record)
The US Senate grills Congressman Jim Bridenstine in his bid to head NASA. (NewsOK)
ACLU files new lawsuit against Oklahoma drug rehab. (NewsOK)
Candidates seeking statewide office in 2018 raise more than $10M. (NewsOK)
State Supreme Court tosses lawsuit from gubernatorial candidate. (NewsOK)
Economic downturn impacts stores selling children’s goods. (Journal Record)
Oklahoma employment shows improvement. (NewsOK)
New OKC Convention Center amenities could cost more. (Journal Record)
Tulsan plans lawsuit against city in ordinance allowing city workers to campaign. (Tulsa World)
Education Department announces new license plates. (KFOR)
Gulfport Energy increases production in the SCOOP. (Journal Record)
SandRidge reports third quarter loss of $8M. (NewsOK)
Williams Company posts third quarter earnings drop. (Tulsa World)
Fox’s Chris Wallace speaks on the state of media in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)
Bedlam fans are warned to watch out for counterfeit tickets. (Tulsa World)