Headlines: Budget Fixes, Oklahoma Unemployment & Counterfeit Bedlam Tickets

By Michael Cross 8 minutes ago

Headlines for Thursday, November 2, 2017:

  • Governor Fallin is getting a measure to take money from the state’s Rainy Day fund. (Tulsa World)

  • House passes a measure to increase the tax on thousands of oil and gas wells. (Journal Record)

  • The US Senate grills Congressman Jim Bridenstine in his bid to head NASA. (NewsOK)

  • ACLU files new lawsuit against Oklahoma drug rehab. (NewsOK)

  • Candidates seeking statewide office in 2018 raise more than $10M. (NewsOK)

  • State Supreme Court tosses lawsuit from gubernatorial candidate. (NewsOK)

  • Economic downturn impacts stores selling children’s goods. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma employment shows improvement. (NewsOK)

  • New OKC Convention Center amenities could cost more. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsan plans lawsuit against city in ordinance allowing city workers to campaign. (Tulsa World)

  • Education Department announces new license plates. (KFOR)

  • Gulfport Energy increases production in the SCOOP. (Journal Record)

  • SandRidge reports third quarter loss of $8M. (NewsOK)

  • Williams Company posts third quarter earnings drop. (Tulsa World)

  • Fox’s Chris Wallace speaks on the state of media in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

  • Bedlam fans are warned to watch out for counterfeit tickets. (Tulsa World)

