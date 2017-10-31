Headlines: Budget Fix Passed, Terrance Crutcher Foundation & Bedlam and Opioids

By Michael Cross 58 minutes ago

Headlines for Tuesday, October 31, 2017:

  • Lawmakers pass bills to fix the state’s budget shortfall and stave off cuts. (NewsOK)

  • Changes are coming to the State Health Department amid a budget crisis. (NewsOK)

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield faces lawsuits from rural hospitals. (NewsOK)

  • The State Supreme Court halts a DUI law from taking effect tomorrow. (Journal Record)

  • Lawmakers defend foundation named after Terrance Crutcher despite criticism. (Tulsa World)

  • Tulsa police get more money for body cameras. (Tulsa World)

  • Top attorney at OCPS resigns his position. (NewsOK)

  • Corporation Commission hack keeps agency computers offline. (NewsOK

  • Banc First files claim against beleaguered Tate Publishing. (Journal Record)

  • Ranchers vote this week on increasing payments to beef marketing. (NewsOK)

  • ONE Gas earnings increase in the third quarter. (Tulsa World)

  • The bedlam game this weekend hopes to raise awareness about opioid abuse. (Tulsa World)

