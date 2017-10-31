Headlines: Budget Fix Passed, Terrance Crutcher Foundation & Bedlam and Opioids

Headlines for Tuesday, October 31, 2017:

Lawmakers pass bills to fix the state’s budget shortfall and stave off cuts. (NewsOK)

Changes are coming to the State Health Department amid a budget crisis. (NewsOK)

Blue Cross Blue Shield faces lawsuits from rural hospitals. (NewsOK)

The State Supreme Court halts a DUI law from taking effect tomorrow. (Journal Record)

Lawmakers defend foundation named after Terrance Crutcher despite criticism. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa police get more money for body cameras. (Tulsa World)

Top attorney at OCPS resigns his position. (NewsOK)

Corporation Commission hack keeps agency computers offline. (NewsOK)

Banc First files claim against beleaguered Tate Publishing. (Journal Record)

Ranchers vote this week on increasing payments to beef marketing. (NewsOK)

ONE Gas earnings increase in the third quarter. (Tulsa World)