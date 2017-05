Headlines: Budget Deal, Storm Cleanup & Tinker Living

Headlines for Friday, May 12, 2017:

The leader of the State house says a deal has been reached on a budget. (Tulsa World)

Plan to increase revenue includes capping itemized deduction, but not on charitable giving. (NewsOK)

A gross production tax increase remains a possibility. (NewsOK)

While leadership announces a budget deal, other lawmakers plan for a special session. (Journal Record)

Oklahomans are assessing damage this morning. (KWGS)

Tulsa schools’ superintendent presents final budget. (Tulsa World)

Proposal uses wastewater for oil and gas companies. (NewsOK)

After bankruptcy, SandRidge plans a cautious 2017. (Journal Record)

The USDA expects a drop in winter wheat. (Journal Record)

OKC sales tax reverses downward trend. (NewsOK)

Driving on poorly maintained roads is costing Oklahoma drivers 5 billion dollars each year. (KGOU)