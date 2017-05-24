Headlines: Budget Bills Unveiled, Energy's Lawmaker Influence & Garth Brooks to OKC

Headlines for Wednesday, May 24, 2017:
Legislative leaders unveil competing $6.8 billion dollar budgets shortly before midnight. (NewsOK)
Lawmakers get creative to pass revenue raising measures. (Tulsa World)
Lawmakers are attempting to raise revenue without tax increase. (NewsOK)
With just a few days left in session, teachers are still calling on lawmakers to increase revenue. (Tulsa World)
Attempting to raise more money, the House passes a 3% rate hike on old wells. (Journal Record)
The oil and gas industry is having a major impact on lawmakers in our state. (Oklahoma Watch)
Bill to expand horizontal drilling advances. (Journal Record)
Oilmen battle over energy taxes at the Capitol. (AP)
Local police get ready for more cuts. (Journal Record)
House passes bill to authorize paroles for medically frail inmates. (NewsOK)
Partnership hopes to keep more women out of prison. (Journal Record)
Tulsa faces problems in selecting new city flag. (Tulsa World)
Independent booksellers are growing despite large retailers. (Journal Record)
After 20 years, Garth Brooks plans a return to OKC. (NewsOK)