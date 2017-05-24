Headlines: Budget Bills Unveiled, Energy's Lawmaker Influence & Garth Brooks to OKC

By Michael Cross 6 minutes ago

Headlines for Wednesday, May 24, 2017:

  • Legislative leaders unveil competing $6.8 billion dollar budgets shortly before midnight. (NewsOK)

  • Lawmakers get creative to pass revenue raising measures. (Tulsa World)

  • Lawmakers are attempting to raise revenue without tax increase. (NewsOK)

  • With just a few days left in session, teachers are still calling on lawmakers to increase revenue. (Tulsa World)

  • Attempting to raise more money, the House passes a 3% rate hike on old wells. (Journal Record)

  • The oil and gas industry is having a major impact on lawmakers in our state. (Oklahoma Watch)

  • Bill to expand horizontal drilling advances. (Journal Record)

  • Oilmen battle over energy taxes at the Capitol. (AP)

  • Local police get ready for more cuts. (Journal Record)

  • House passes bill to authorize paroles for medically frail inmates. (NewsOK)

  • Partnership hopes to keep more women out of prison. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa faces problems in selecting new city flag. (Tulsa World)

  • Independent booksellers are growing despite large retailers. (Journal Record)

  • After 20 years, Garth Brooks plans a return to OKC. (NewsOK)

