Headlines: Budget Bill Fails, St. Gregory's Closing & Jimmy's Egg Expanding

By Michael Cross 3 seconds ago

Headlines for Thursday, November 9, 2017:

  • The State House fails to get enough votes to pass a bill to fix the shortfall in the budget. (NewsOK)

  • Future uncertain for special session. (Tulsa World)

  • Juvenile Affairs officials worry health cuts could trickle down to their agency. (Journal Record)

  • Saint Gregory’s University is closing its doors after the fall semester. (NewsOK)

  • A US Senate panel narrowly accepts the nomination of Jim Bridenstine to head NASA. (Tulsa World)

  • Own Recognizance Bonds help drop Oklahoma County Jail populations. (Journal Record)

  • Cornett says Oklahoma City is getting healthier. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsa announces an advisory board to deal with policing. (Tulsa World)

  • Tribal Freedman members gather to highlight discrimination. (Tulsa World)

  • A Washington, DC appellate court rules in favor of a local pipeline company. (Journal Record)

  • Rural Fire Departments along a pipeline get donations from energy company. (NewsOK)

  • Replica Vietnam Wall Memorial arrives in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

  • Jimmy’s Egg finds successful franchises to the east. (Journal Record)

Headlines