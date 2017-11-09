Headlines: Budget Bill Fails, St. Gregory's Closing & Jimmy's Egg Expanding

Headlines for Thursday, November 9, 2017:

The State House fails to get enough votes to pass a bill to fix the shortfall in the budget. (NewsOK)

Future uncertain for special session. (Tulsa World)

Juvenile Affairs officials worry health cuts could trickle down to their agency. (Journal Record)

Saint Gregory’s University is closing its doors after the fall semester. (NewsOK)

A US Senate panel narrowly accepts the nomination of Jim Bridenstine to head NASA. (Tulsa World)

Own Recognizance Bonds help drop Oklahoma County Jail populations. (Journal Record)

Cornett says Oklahoma City is getting healthier. (NewsOK)

Tulsa announces an advisory board to deal with policing. (Tulsa World)

Tribal Freedman members gather to highlight discrimination. (Tulsa World)

A Washington, DC appellate court rules in favor of a local pipeline company. (Journal Record)

Rural Fire Departments along a pipeline get donations from energy company. (NewsOK)

Replica Vietnam Wall Memorial arrives in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)