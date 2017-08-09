Headlines: Budget Bill Challenges, Edmond Earthquake Changes & Trucker Championships

Headlines for Wednesday, August 9, 2017:
-
The Oklahoma Supreme Court hears oral arguments against several budget bills. (Journal Record)
-
Environmental group joins in lawsuit against state budget bills. (NewsOK)
-
Fallin visits Tulsa community devastated by an EF2 tornado. (Tulsa World)
-
Gov provides no explanation in sudden replacement of OK National Guard head. (Tulsa World)
-
Voters in OKC pick party nominations to fill vacant Senate seat. (NewsOK)
-
Tulsans pick nominations for late Representative's House seat. (Tulsa World)
-
Interim study focuses on support for rural Oklahoma. (Journal Record)
-
Energy operators near last week’s Edmond earthquake cluster agree to make changes. (Journal Record)
-
Continental Resources sees a $64M loss in the second quarter. (NewsOK)
-
Waste Management dedicates its 100th CNG fueling station. (NewsOK)
-
YMCA plans to close OKC steam rooms and saunas. (NewsOK)
-
Some Oklahoma truck drivers are headed to Orlando, Florida this week. (Journal Record)