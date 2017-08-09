Headlines: Budget Bill Challenges, Edmond Earthquake Changes & Trucker Championships

Headlines for Wednesday, August 9, 2017:

The Oklahoma Supreme Court hears oral arguments against several budget bills. (Journal Record)

Environmental group joins in lawsuit against state budget bills. (NewsOK)

Fallin visits Tulsa community devastated by an EF2 tornado. (Tulsa World)

Gov provides no explanation in sudden replacement of OK National Guard head. (Tulsa World)

Voters in OKC pick party nominations to fill vacant Senate seat. (NewsOK)

Tulsans pick nominations for late Representative's House seat. (Tulsa World)

Interim study focuses on support for rural Oklahoma. (Journal Record)

Energy operators near last week’s Edmond earthquake cluster agree to make changes. (Journal Record)

Continental Resources sees a $64M loss in the second quarter. (NewsOK)

Waste Management dedicates its 100th CNG fueling station. (NewsOK)

YMCA plans to close OKC steam rooms and saunas. (NewsOK)