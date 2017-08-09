Headlines: Budget Bill Challenges, Edmond Earthquake Changes & Trucker Championships

By Michael Cross 37 minutes ago

Headlines for Wednesday, August 9, 2017:

  • The Oklahoma Supreme Court hears oral arguments against several budget bills. (Journal Record)

  • Environmental group joins in lawsuit against state budget bills. (NewsOK)

  • Fallin visits Tulsa community devastated by an EF2 tornado. (Tulsa World)

  • Gov provides no explanation in sudden replacement of OK National Guard head. (Tulsa World)

  • Voters in OKC pick party nominations to fill vacant Senate seat. (NewsOK)

  • Tulsans pick nominations for late Representative's House seat. (Tulsa World)

  • Interim study focuses on support for rural Oklahoma. (Journal Record)

  • Energy operators near last week’s Edmond earthquake cluster agree to make changes. (Journal Record)

  • Continental Resources sees a $64M loss in the second quarter. (NewsOK)

  • Waste Management dedicates its 100th CNG fueling station. (NewsOK)

  • YMCA plans to close OKC steam rooms and saunas. (NewsOK)

  • Some Oklahoma truck drivers are headed to Orlando, Florida this week. (Journal Record)

Tags: 
Headlines