Headlines: Budget Bill Advances, OKC Panhandling Restrictions & Hideaway Holiday Cheer

By Michael Cross 7 minutes ago

Headlines for Wednesday, November 8, 2017:

  • A bill to fix the budget and end the special session passes its first hurdle. (Tulsa World)

  • Mental health providers say uncertainty is costing the state money. (Journal Record)

  • Violent crimes drop in Tulsa while murder rates rise. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma City amends restrictions on panhandlers in medians. (NewsOK)

  • Jenks moves to fire the director of its aquarium. (Tulsa World)

  • Judge dismisses a Tulsan’s lawsuit against EMSA. (Tulsa World)

  • Fallin appoints a long-time Oklahoma County prosecutor to criminal appeals court. (NewsOK)

  • OKC schools under new leadership have problems retaining teachers. (NewsOK)

  • Former State Senate leader plans run for Corporation Commission. (NewsOK)

  • Crews are working hard to finish new wing for Chickasha’s hospital. (Journal Record)

  • Continental Resources sees a $10.6M third-quarter profit. (NewsOK)

  • The price for OKC water is increasing. (Journal Record)

  • Local artist brings holiday cheer to Hideaway Pizza. (NewsOK)

Headlines