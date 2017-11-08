Headlines: Budget Bill Advances, OKC Panhandling Restrictions & Hideaway Holiday Cheer

Headlines for Wednesday, November 8, 2017:

A bill to fix the budget and end the special session passes its first hurdle. (Tulsa World)

Mental health providers say uncertainty is costing the state money. (Journal Record)

Violent crimes drop in Tulsa while murder rates rise. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City amends restrictions on panhandlers in medians. (NewsOK)

Jenks moves to fire the director of its aquarium. (Tulsa World)

Judge dismisses a Tulsan’s lawsuit against EMSA. (Tulsa World)

Fallin appoints a long-time Oklahoma County prosecutor to criminal appeals court. (NewsOK)

OKC schools under new leadership have problems retaining teachers. (NewsOK)

Former State Senate leader plans run for Corporation Commission. (NewsOK)

Crews are working hard to finish new wing for Chickasha’s hospital. (Journal Record)

Continental Resources sees a $10.6M third-quarter profit. (NewsOK)

The price for OKC water is increasing. (Journal Record)