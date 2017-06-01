Headlines: Budget Becomes Law, Rural Healthcare & Zoo Costs Increase

By Michael Cross 24 minutes ago

Headlines for Thursday, June 1, 2017:

  • Governor Mary Fallin signs the 2018 state budget. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett announces his plans to run for governor next year. (NewsOK)

  • Capitol restoration officials unveil first completed project (NewsOK)

  • Oklahomans opposed to wind turbines want more regulation from the state. (Journal Record)

  • Geothermal energy producers see a drop in demand after incentives end. (Journal Record)

  • Earthquake regulators and scientists turn attention to Perry. (Tulsa World)

  • Trustee in Tar Creek cleanup weigh options in spending $34M. (Tulsa World)

  • One of the state’s largest medical systems bought the two hospitals in Muskogee. (Journal Record)

  • The Oklahoma City Police Department is giving away free gun locks to residents. (KFOR)

  • Tulsa kindergartner falls just short of advancing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (Tulsa World)

  • Website brings nonprofits and volunteers together. (Journal Record)

  • Unemployment drops again in Oklahoma cities. (NewsOK)

  • Admission to the zoo increases $3. (Journal Record)

Tags: 
Headlines