Headlines: Budget Becomes Law, Rural Healthcare & Zoo Costs Increase

Headlines for Thursday, June 1, 2017:
Governor Mary Fallin signs the 2018 state budget. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett announces his plans to run for governor next year. (NewsOK)
Capitol restoration officials unveil first completed project (NewsOK)
Oklahomans opposed to wind turbines want more regulation from the state. (Journal Record)
Geothermal energy producers see a drop in demand after incentives end. (Journal Record)
Earthquake regulators and scientists turn attention to Perry. (Tulsa World)
Trustee in Tar Creek cleanup weigh options in spending $34M. (Tulsa World)
One of the state’s largest medical systems bought the two hospitals in Muskogee. (Journal Record)
The Oklahoma City Police Department is giving away free gun locks to residents. (KFOR)
Tulsa kindergartner falls just short of advancing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (Tulsa World)
Website brings nonprofits and volunteers together. (Journal Record)
Unemployment drops again in Oklahoma cities. (NewsOK)
Admission to the zoo increases $3. (Journal Record)