Headlines: Budget Battles, Special Elections & Get Your Kicks

By Michael Cross 2 hours ago

Headlines for Thursday, May 4, 2017:

  • Governor Fallin urges lawmakers to work together to find ways to fill the nearly $900M budget hole. (KOSU)

  • The State House tables a measure to increase taxes on cigarettes and gas. (Tulsa World)

  • Governor Fallin signs legislation banning teens from tanning beds. (Journal Record)

  • A bill modifying the controversial Reading Sufficiency Act is heading to the governor's desk. (KOSU)

  • Governor Fallin is calling a special election for two empty seats at the Capitol. (Tulsa World)

  • Six candidate file for two empty seats at the Capitol. (NewsOK)

  • Self-insurance plan for state workers faces court challenge. (NewsOK)

  • Budget cuts at TPS include campus police and fine arts officials. (Tulsa World)

  • The State’s Attorney General is charging a storm shelter business owner with embezzlement. (News on 6

  • Enable Midstream plans new natural gas pipeline. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma is seeing less of its signature waving wheat. (NewsOK)

  • State chapters of the FFA step up to feed their fellow students. (NewsOK)

  • Funding for a Tulsa museum to celebrate the Mother Road is kicking into high gear. (Journal Record)

