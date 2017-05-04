Headlines: Budget Battles, Special Elections & Get Your Kicks

Headlines for Thursday, May 4, 2017:
-
Governor Fallin urges lawmakers to work together to find ways to fill the nearly $900M budget hole. (KOSU)
-
The State House tables a measure to increase taxes on cigarettes and gas. (Tulsa World)
-
Governor Fallin signs legislation banning teens from tanning beds. (Journal Record)
-
A bill modifying the controversial Reading Sufficiency Act is heading to the governor's desk. (KOSU)
-
Governor Fallin is calling a special election for two empty seats at the Capitol. (Tulsa World)
-
Six candidate file for two empty seats at the Capitol. (NewsOK)
-
Self-insurance plan for state workers faces court challenge. (NewsOK)
-
Budget cuts at TPS include campus police and fine arts officials. (Tulsa World)
-
The State’s Attorney General is charging a storm shelter business owner with embezzlement. (News on 6)
-
Enable Midstream plans new natural gas pipeline. (Journal Record)
-
Oklahoma is seeing less of its signature waving wheat. (NewsOK)
-
State chapters of the FFA step up to feed their fellow students. (NewsOK)
-
Funding for a Tulsa museum to celebrate the Mother Road is kicking into high gear. (Journal Record)