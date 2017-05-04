Headlines: Budget Battles, Special Elections & Get Your Kicks

Headlines for Thursday, May 4, 2017:

Governor Fallin urges lawmakers to work together to find ways to fill the nearly $900M budget hole. (KOSU)

The State House tables a measure to increase taxes on cigarettes and gas. (Tulsa World)

Governor Fallin signs legislation banning teens from tanning beds. (Journal Record)

A bill modifying the controversial Reading Sufficiency Act is heading to the governor's desk. (KOSU)

Governor Fallin is calling a special election for two empty seats at the Capitol. (Tulsa World)

Six candidate file for two empty seats at the Capitol. (NewsOK)

Self-insurance plan for state workers faces court challenge. (NewsOK)

Budget cuts at TPS include campus police and fine arts officials. (Tulsa World)

The State’s Attorney General is charging a storm shelter business owner with embezzlement. (News on 6)

Enable Midstream plans new natural gas pipeline. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma is seeing less of its signature waving wheat. (NewsOK)

State chapters of the FFA step up to feed their fellow students. (NewsOK)