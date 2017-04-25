Headlines: Bad Boosters, Farmers' Market Protections & OKC Arts Fest

Headlines for Tuesday, April 25, 2017:

Bad sports boosters could face lawsuits under a new law signed by Governor Fallin. (NewsOK)

The State House passes conflicting measures on justice reform. (NewsOK)

The state plans to look into the backlog of untested rape kits. (Tulsa World)

The governor is getting a bill to renew tax incentives for the aerospace industry. (Tulsa World)

The State Senate approves a bill to add an expiration date on tax credits. (Journal Record)

A bill to protect ag producers at farmers market awaits a hearing in the House. (Journal Record)

Richardson starts official run for Governor. (NewsOK)

Logan County Deputy laid to rest. (NewsOK)

EPA head Scott Pruitt says rural communities desperately need water investments. (Journal Record)

Pittsburg County to name courthouse after retired Justice Steven Taylor. (NewsOK)

SCOTUS rejects Chesapeake’s appeal. (NewsOK)

Brokers for Sunshine Laundry are seeking a long term resident. (Journal Record)