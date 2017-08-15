Headlines: Attempted OKC Bombing, Robert E. Lee Elementary & OKC Thunder Schedule

By Michael Cross 26 seconds ago

Headlines for Tuesday, August 15, 2017:

  • FBI agents arrest a man for allegedly trying to detonate a bomb in downtown Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

  • State GOP lawmakers meet to discuss options after cigarette fee falls. (Tulsa World)

  • A petition calls for changing a Tulsa school named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma City approves the expansion of one of its charter schools. (NewsOK)

  • Inhofe pigeon shoot fundraiser violated federal law. (NewsOK)

  • Forecasters say Oklahoma still has an 80% chance of 5.0+ earthquake. (Tulsa World)

  • The Attorney General is weighing in on the latest billion-dollar utility project. (Journal Record)

  • Labor Commissioner releases new plan for occupational licensing. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma sees growth in aerospace industry. (NewsOK)

  • OKC is getting hotel taxes from Airbnb. (Journal Record)

  • Coolgreens gets ready to open new store in Will Rogers World Airport. (Journal Record)

  • OK Sports Hall of Fame plans move to Bricktown. (NewsOK)

  • The Thunder releases the schedule for its upcoming tenth season in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

