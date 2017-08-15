Headlines: Attempted OKC Bombing, Robert E. Lee Elementary & OKC Thunder Schedule

Headlines for Tuesday, August 15, 2017:
FBI agents arrest a man for allegedly trying to detonate a bomb in downtown Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)
State GOP lawmakers meet to discuss options after cigarette fee falls. (Tulsa World)
A petition calls for changing a Tulsa school named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma City approves the expansion of one of its charter schools. (NewsOK)
Inhofe pigeon shoot fundraiser violated federal law. (NewsOK)
Forecasters say Oklahoma still has an 80% chance of 5.0+ earthquake. (Tulsa World)
The Attorney General is weighing in on the latest billion-dollar utility project. (Journal Record)
Labor Commissioner releases new plan for occupational licensing. (Journal Record)
Oklahoma sees growth in aerospace industry. (NewsOK)
OKC is getting hotel taxes from Airbnb. (Journal Record)
Coolgreens gets ready to open new store in Will Rogers World Airport. (Journal Record)
OK Sports Hall of Fame plans move to Bricktown. (NewsOK)
The Thunder releases the schedule for its upcoming tenth season in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)