Headlines: Another Tax Cut, Oklahoma's GOP Electors & OSU Beats WSU

Headlines for Monday, December 19, 2016:
Despite a possible shortfall, the state could see another tax cut. (Tulsa World)
State employees join Oklahoma teachers in calling for a pay raise. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma’s seven electors are getting ready to cast their vote for Donald Trump. (Tulsa World)
A Guthrie lawmaker abandons her plan to put anti-abortion signs in bathrooms. (AP)
Port of Catoosa sees an increase in shipments. (Journal Record)
Chesapeake uses energy downturn to get stronger for the future. (NewsOK)
State Superintendent faces a challenging road amid charges. (NewsOK)
Five Oklahoma universities make a list of the best college values. (NewsOK)
2017 could bring changes to Oklahoma’s nonprofits. (Journal Record)
A new north Tulsa grocery store hopes to reduce the area’s food desert. (Tulsa World)
The Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond is seeing a drop in new home permits. (Journal Record)
The Pokes shock the Shockers. (Tulsa World)