Headlines: Another Tax Cut, Oklahoma's GOP Electors & OSU Beats WSU

Headlines for Monday, December 19, 2016:

Despite a possible shortfall, the state could see another tax cut. (Tulsa World)

State employees join Oklahoma teachers in calling for a pay raise. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma’s seven electors are getting ready to cast their vote for Donald Trump. (Tulsa World)

A Guthrie lawmaker abandons her plan to put anti-abortion signs in bathrooms. (AP)

Port of Catoosa sees an increase in shipments. (Journal Record)

Chesapeake uses energy downturn to get stronger for the future. (NewsOK)

State Superintendent faces a challenging road amid charges. (NewsOK)

Five Oklahoma universities make a list of the best college values. (NewsOK)

2017 could bring changes to Oklahoma’s nonprofits. (Journal Record)

A new north Tulsa grocery store hopes to reduce the area’s food desert. (Tulsa World)

The Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond is seeing a drop in new home permits. (Journal Record)